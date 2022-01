SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — One man could be facing serious charges after he was found inside a chimney of a home in Silver Spring. The video shows crews trying to break through the wall and bricks to get to the suspect who attempted to break into this house. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the family reportedly heard noises such as pounding or “knocking” coming from inside the house on 9,000 Dameron Drive in the Forest Glen area. They called the police, but they didn’t discover where the noise was coming from when they arrived.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO