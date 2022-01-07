ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack of remorse shown by the defendants for the killing...

www.wataugademocrat.com

WAOK News Talk

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan returned to the same courtroom where they were convicted in November. Each listened as they learned their punishment for the pursuit and murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 in Brunswick, GA.
BRUNSWICK, GA
#Arbery
nowhabersham.com

Judge calls sentencing for Arbery’s killers an ‘exercise in accountability’

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

BROWN COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge says defense attorneys cannot use intellectual disability as a factor in the second death penalty debate for a man convicted in the killing of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin. Judge Ralph Erickson last year ordered a new sentencing phase for...
FARGO, ND

