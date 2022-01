While Mt. Lady normally doesn't fight alongside the young heroes of UA Academy regularly, not acting as a teacher for the aspiring crime fighters, the larger-than-life hero was one of the first Quirk wielding brawlers to appear in My Hero Academia with a role to play in the first episode of the series. Now, to help in celebrating the holiday season, one cosplayer has given Mt. Lady a makeover that gets her into the spirit of the season following Class 1-A celebrating the holidays as a part of their fifth season of the anime adaptation.

