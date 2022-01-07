2 Sweet Kids' Valentine Baskets

Though Valentine's Day is most often associated with couples, we think it's a fabulous excuse to celebrate everyone you love. Family and friends can always use a little extra appreciation and affection—and what better way to do so than with a pile of treats? This year, forget the box of chocolates and turn to these Valentine's Day cookie recipes instead. Make them personal, giant renditions of the beloved conversation heart candies or try your hand at marbled Valentine's Day sugar cookies. The results are stunning, but it couldn't be easier. And, we can't forget a trusty red velvet cookie or two. After all, if the rich cocoa and cream cheese pairing isn't romantic enough, it's the vibrant red hue that seals the deal every time. Then, there are our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies, which resemble a bouquet of roses, and some creative, no-bake flirty fortune "cookies" for those who appreciate a good joke. Roll up your sleeves and get baking. It's time to show everyone in your life how much you care.

