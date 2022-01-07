ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

2 Sweet Kids' Valentine Baskets

By Catherine
momtrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all familiar with Easter baskets but this year let's make Valentine's Day even sweeter for the littlest ones you love - your kids - with a Valentine's Day basket surprise. We've crafted two sweet treats for your kiddos to celebrate love, and of course, chocolate!. 2 Sweet...

www.momtrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Why yellow cake is so important to Black celebrations

Early in my relationship with my current partner, he threw a small birthday party for me. We went to a local bakery a few days before the party to order a cake. When the baker asked what kind I wanted, I said yellow cake with chocolate frosting. The baker had no idea what a yellow cake was, and my boyfriend said that yellow wasn't a flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

14 Valentine's Day Cookies We Love to Bake

Though Valentine's Day is most often associated with couples, we think it's a fabulous excuse to celebrate everyone you love. Family and friends can always use a little extra appreciation and affection—and what better way to do so than with a pile of treats? This year, forget the box of chocolates and turn to these Valentine's Day cookie recipes instead. Make them personal, giant renditions of the beloved conversation heart candies or try your hand at marbled Valentine's Day sugar cookies. The results are stunning, but it couldn't be easier. And, we can't forget a trusty red velvet cookie or two. After all, if the rich cocoa and cream cheese pairing isn't romantic enough, it's the vibrant red hue that seals the deal every time. Then, there are our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies, which resemble a bouquet of roses, and some creative, no-bake flirty fortune "cookies" for those who appreciate a good joke. Roll up your sleeves and get baking. It's time to show everyone in your life how much you care.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Sweets#Valentines#Card Games#Amazon#Kit Kat Miniatures
News 12

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day

Today's a day to indulge - it's National Chocolate Candy Day!. Some may have received plenty of chocolate over the holidays, so it's time to dig in!. The average American is said to eat about 12 pounds of chocolate each year. The first edible chocolate bar is thought to date...
FESTIVAL
arcamax.com

On Valentine's Day, say it with chocolate

On Valentine’s Day, chocolate is romance. On Valentine’s Day, romance is chocolate. Either way, there is a definite mid-February correlation between love and the popular product of refined cacao beans. They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. They say candy is dandy. In...
LIFESTYLE
sweetbuffalo716.com

Sweet girls buy Squishmallows for kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital

Cousins Adalyn, 9, Allyson, 9, Piper, 6, and Norah, 6, all have one thing in common – hearts of gold. The adorable foursome from Alden held a lemonade stand and sold handcrafted bracelets this summer to raise funds for a good cause. The girls took some time to plan after the sale and thought what better way to make kids smile than with Squishmallows. You know, those squishy toys that you can’t help but squeeze? With big smiles on their faces and love in their hearts, they shopped until they dropped at Five Below and purchased 38 Sqiuishmallows for the children of Oishei Children’s Hospital.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
charlestonmag.com

A Modern-Day Basket Stand

Gail Wright, a seventh generation basket maker, is one of 16 women being featured through an Etsy initiative to uplift makers. The artistry and tradition of sweetgrass basket sewing first traveled to the Lowcountry from West Africa via the Atlantic slave trade. Centuries later, travelers along Highway 17 North between Mount Pleasant and McClellanville stop at makeshift basket stands to buy these artisan-made treasures. Today, baskets painstakingly sewn on the laps of Gullah descendants are just a click away, thanks to a new initiative by Etsy. Travelers of the speediest super highway ever—the Internet—can pull over and purchase an authentic basket, and thus things have traveled full circle, and a craft with roots a continent away has once again gone global.
CHARLESTON, SC
SPY

Don’t Leave the Kiddos Out! These Are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And, yes, that phrase is enough to create a sense of panic in anyone’s life. Relax, ‘cause we’ve got you covered for everyone on your list, from the best chocolate to the best jewelry, our Valentine’s Day gift guides are sure to please everyone you love. And now (drumroll), we’ve got the absolute best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. Kids love Valentine’s Day almost as much as adults. Why? Because they can enjoy tons of chocolatey treats without any of the romantic pressure that grown-ups face on this holiday. Between the candy, chocolate and...
KIDS
thedoctorstv.com

Indulge Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth with These Healthier Hacks

Chef Catherine McCord shares how to make fig bars healthier. Plus, she shares her hack for homemade Oreos. She admits as a kid she would go through a sleeve of them in a minute, adding that a healthier version is surprisingly easy to make at home!
FOOD & DRINKS
memphismagazine.com

Sweet Magic

I cleaned out my pantry last weekend, alphabetized the spices, crammed all the plastic grocery bags into one plastic grocery bag, and threw out a bag of tortilla chips that expired in February 2020. And in doing my inventory of all the goods, I realized that my diet is quite … beige. Pasta, potatoes, crescent rolls, grits. Beige, beige, beige, and more beige on beige shelves against a beige wall.
FOOD & DRINKS
robertsoncountyconnection.com

The Sweet and the Bitter

The alarm on the phone rings like a bell. The smell of freshly brewed coffee fills the air. Put your feet on the floor, one step at a time. Come away and meet me at our special place. Jesus is already there patiently waiting. Will His friend meet Him this...
RELIGION
sjnewsonline.com

SWEET TREATS

6 tablespoons of unsalted, room temperature butter. Wisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together sugar and butter at medium speed for about 1-1 ½ minutes until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add egg, corn syrup and vanilla and beat until smooth.
RECIPES
momtrends.com

Easy and Yummy Owl Porridge

With the arrival of winter, a warm breakfast helps my kids start the day off with a lot less grumbling. Cold, dark January mornings seem less daunting when breakfast is received with a smile. That's where hot cereal comes in. Porridge is made from grains. You can use oats, corn, rice. Then you prep it with boiled water or milk until it has a creamy, thick consistency. It's also sometimes called "hot cereal" and it's the ideal breakfast when a chill is in the air. This easy and yummy owl porridge recipe dresses up a hearty breakfast favorite and your kids will love it.
RECIPES
romper.com

15 Songs About Love, Friendship, & Family To Listen To With Your Kids On Valentine's Day

So, you’re already gearing up for Valentine’s Day celebrations with your little one with a cute playlist. But... what Valentine’s Day songs for kids can you include? Are there Valentine’s Day songs for kids? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered with this family-friendly list of songs about love, friendship, family, and, of course, Valentine’s Day itself!
RELATIONSHIPS
425magazine.com

Sweet and Simple

As we enter 2022, my hope is that we approach the new year with a clean slate and an anything-is-possible mentality. Following a busy holiday season — and busy year — I like to clear my mind and hunker down for winter, leaning into a clean, serene, winter-white palette.
RECIPES
momtrends.com

Why We Love Dried Cranberries

Have you ever done a taste taste between dried cranberries and raisins? I recently participate in this fun swap from raisins to dried cranberries by adding them in everything from cookies to breakfast bars. These vibrant cranberries have double the antioxidants of raisins, are an amazing source of fiber and equal one serving of fruit. I loved testing out this tangy and sweet cranberries.
FOOD & DRINKS
romper.com

10 Sweet Valentine’s Day Poems For Moms Who Have A Thing For Words

My mom, like many of us, has never been terribly excited about Valentine's Day. She doesn't care about flowers or chocolates or any of the typical Valentine's Day chum. But as an English major and a former English teacher, poetry is her love language. I've narrowed down a whole lot of fluffy poems to create this lovely list of Valentine's Day poems for moms, because that's exactly what my mom will be happy to see in her mailbox this holiday — so long as it's attached to a good stack of photos of her grandkids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Simplemost

Baker Makes Life-Sized Deer Out Of Cake For Customer’s Wedding

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When you picture the most stunning wedding cake you’ve ever seen, we’re guessing it...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy