When and Where to Watch and Stream The Book of Boba Fett?. The Book of Boba Fett will be the next release of Star Wars and it will be out on Disney Plus as a spin-off to The Mandalorian. It is set between The Empire Strikes Back and the second season of the aforementioned show. Here is where to and when to watch the stream the series and whether it is already out on Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or any other way to see it online for free.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO