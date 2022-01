CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Westchester) called for hearings and an investigation after state Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for violating the rights of children. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported Friday that in a stunning move, a Cook County Juvenile Court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. DCFS could soon be fined as much as $2,000 a day until those children are properly placed. Durkin on Monday issued a letter to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO