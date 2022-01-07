ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Where to Watch and Stream La La Land Free Online

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the best places to watch and stream La La Land as of January 2022!. Where is the best place to watch and stream La La Land as of January 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have La La Land movie available to...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Here’s How Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months. AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Second Season of Netflix's Biggest Show Has a New Release Date

On Saturday, Netflix celebrated the first anniversary -- or paper anniversary -- of its breakout smash hit series Bridgeton. Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen's adaptation of Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels, debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became Netflix's most-watched series ever. The streaming giant ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and greenlit a spinoff series. Now we know, thanks to the cast in the video receiving a paper anniversary gift from Lady Whistledown, that Bridgerton's second season will debut on Netflix on March 25th. That should be a welcome Christmas present for anyone eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platform#Rent#Amazon Video#Dance#Lionsgate#La La Land On Netflix#La La Land On Hulu#Disney Plus
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Elvis Presley Movie Exiting Hulu in Just a Few Days

Elvis Presley fans now have just hours left to watch one of the rock icon's most beloved films on Hulu. The 1962 Golden Globe-nominated musical comedy film Girls! Girls! Girls! is set to leave the Hulu streaming library as the tock clicks down to the end of 2021. The film marked Elvis' 11th film overall, following on the heels of 1961's Blue Hawaii and 1957's Jailhouse Rock.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Doc to Hit Theaters Nationwide Ahead of Netflix Release

Kanye West is getting the big-screen treatment. In a move that bucks Netflix convention, Act 1 of the highly anticipated three-part West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will get a nationwide release in theaters from Iconic Events, the company behind David Byrne’s American Utopia. The doc, directed by Coodie & Chike, will hit theaters on Feb. 10, one week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. jeen-yuhs had been poised to be one of the hottest tickets at Sundance with its scheduled world premiere on Jan. 23. But on Jan. 5, the film festival scrapped plans for an in-person event due to Covid...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy