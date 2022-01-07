ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Man used app to hire someone to carry out ‘most brutal rape imaginable’ of Wisconsin woman, FBI says

By Kait Newsum
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIgVr_0dfpAEb200

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Hartselle man is in custody following an investigation by the FBI, who says he tried to hire someone to kidnap and brutally rape a woman in Wisconsin.

22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Hartselle Thursday morning. His charges include attempted kidnapping and attempting to entice someone to cross state lines to commit a sexual crime.

According to court documents released on January 6, the below details show how Mann carefully planned an entire attack on a woman he had previously talked with online but had never met in person.

Detective Berg with the Owatonna (Minnesota) Police Department was monitoring the social media messaging platform “Kik” in an undercover capacity. On December 29, 2021, Berg was monitoring a group called, “Abduction and R@pe 3” where users describe various fantasies, request the sexual assault of others (with either a knowing or unknowing victim), and trade rape/sexual assault videos.

Court documents say Berg saw a new user with the screen name “Dylan H,” whose Kik account posted a message in the “Abduction and R@pe 3” group around 1:29 p.m. that read, “Can anyone abduct and rape a ***** in Wisconsin?”

Detective Berg messaged Dylan H. saying that he was interested in helping with the request. Dylan H. provided the name of the victim as a person from Wisconsin that he wanted to have abducted and raped. Records state Mann offered the detective $2,000 to kidnap and rape the woman.

Dylan H. also sent Detective Berg several pictures of the woman along with a physical address in Sun Prarie, Wisconsin. He described her as an “ex-friend” and requested that she “needs the most brutal **** rape imaginable.”

Dylan H. told Detective Berg that he had tried to do this before, but the person who was going to carry out the act tried to rat him out.

During their chats, court documents say Berg told Dylan H. that he lived in Minnesota. Dylan H. asked how long of a drive it would be from where he lived to where the victim lived.

At this point, Detective Berg contacted the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) in Wisconsin to find the woman to ensure she would be safe. Investigators with the SPPD were able to verify the woman was a real person and contacted her to inform her of the situation.

Law enforcement then devised a plan to ensure her safety.

On December 30, Berg called Dylan H. and recorded their conversation. During that call, Dylan H. confirmed his request to have the woman abducted and raped, stating it was not just a fantasy. Court documents also say that he confirmed the woman was a former friend/acquaintance and said he would want a video of the abduction and sexual assault to confirm it was carried out as he wished.

That evening, Detective Berg asked the woman if she knew anyone in Georgia. She remembered the name, “Matthias Mann,” but told Berg they only talked online and had never met in person. She also gave investigators a screenshot of Mann.

The detective continued talking with “Dylan H.” on Kik and through text messages over the weekend of January 1-2. He agreed to pay the detective $100 for gas money and $2,000 once the rape was completed.

Through a series of subpoenas and search warrants to telephone service and internet providers, investigators determined “Dylan H.” had ties to Georgia and Hartselle, Alabama. Eventually, he was identified as Matthias Mann.

The woman contacted investigators over that same weekend to say she had received crude messages from the phone number associated with Mann, and a $10 donation to a GoFundMe she had set up a year ago.

On January 3, records show Mann contacted Detective Berg and told him to send the video of the rape concealed in a DVD case to him in the mail at a Hartselle address, which is believed to be where he lives with his parents.

On January 4, Alabama FBI Agent Christopher Hendon was contacted by a detective with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota alerting him to the situation. Law enforcement then went to Mann’s address and found a car registered in his name in the driveway.

On January 5, Mann sent the detective $75 through Zelle for “miscellaneous” expenses.

Mann is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Friend of Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — The friend who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle used in the Kenosha shootings has taken a plea deal. Dominick Black agreed to plead “No Contest” to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It is a non-criminal citation that will allow him to avoid convictions on the two felonies he […]
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing person Justin Lampard found deceased in field

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Lampard, 33, who had not been heard from since Tuesday, was found deceased in a field north of the Genoa City limits on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a check status call for Lampard on Friday, according to the department. The family member that was reporting indicated that […]
GENOA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Hartselle, AL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot during home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was injured in Rockford Friday after a suspect forced his way into a home and shot him. Rockford Police say officers were called out at 12:45 a.m. to the 3800 block of Harwood Lane, where they found the 48-year-old victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi#Kidnapping#Whnt#Police Department#Kik
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remembering deceased Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — After serving the stateline for more than 30 years, Freeport’s Fire Chief died suddenly over the weekend. Before leading firefighters in the “Pretzel City,” Brad Liggett spent decades with Beloit’s fire department. The news shocked the Beloit Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Joseph Murray, a former colleague and friend of Liggett, and […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Only 2 ICU beds available in Winnebago County, hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Our numbers are absolutely staggering. Our hospitals are completely full. Our health care workers are exhausted,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, outlining a desperate call from medical professionals as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Winnebago County Health Department Dr. Sandra Martell said the county is averaging 500 new COVID-19 cases per […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline Goodwills want to give young adults a second chance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit unveiled a new program aimed at giving young adults a second chance. Goodwill’s “Accelerate Program” will teach individuals involved in the legal system how to start a meaningful career. Free training for truck driving, forklift operation and warehousing is available. Participants must be between 18 and 24-years-old, not […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford apartment fire sends one to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment fire in Rockford sent a resident to the hospital on Saturday morning. The incident happened at 310 7th Street at 6:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Within four minutes of getting the call, firefighters were on the scene to find the sprinkler system activated, showing a water […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy