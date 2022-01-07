One person dead in mine collapse in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Crews in Fayette County have responded to a report of a mine collapse with a person trapped inside.

The mine is located in Springhill Township on Springhill Furnace Road.

According to officials, the initial call came just after 3:00 p.m. and reported the mine collapse.

Not many details have been given, but officials confirmed that there was a single injury.

UPDATE: Authorities have confirmed that the one person trapped in the mine has been pronounced dead.

Investigators say the worker was found unresponsive when they found him and retrieved from the site.

The mine collapsed around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon and the man was trapped until about 11:00 p.m. that night.

The reason for the collapse is unclear at this time, but it is believed the roof collapsed onto equipment the man was working on.