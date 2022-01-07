ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Township, PA

Live deer found in car during traffic stop in Pennsylvania

By James Wesser, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Police officers were surprised when they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Newberry Township Police officers stopped the vehicle at around midnight. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence, then noticed a live animal in the back of the car.

The driver and passenger told officers they had hit the deer, and had put it in the hatchback area of the car. A short time later, they realized the deer was still alive, but continued to drive.

Police had the passenger, a 21-year-old man, release the deer from the car. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested as part of the DUI investigation.

Authorities say the Pennsylvania Game Commission is also assisting with this incident.

