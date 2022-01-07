ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckham Memorial Library ditches late fees

By By SPENCER BEISSEL
On Jan. 1, the Buckham Memorial Library stopped charging late fees for books and other library items.

In the past, the library would charge 20 cents per day that the item was late, up to a cap of $10. Once someone owed 10 dollars, their library card would be deactivated. This would revoke their access to all library services.

In the past decade alone, money made from late fees has decreased dramatically. In 2011, the library reported making roughly $27,000, but in 2020, the library only made $3,000 off of late fees. According to Library Director Delane James, that is less than 1% of the library’s annual budget.

Since 2018, the staff and board at the Buckham Memorial Library have been looking into the possibility of going late fee free. This started when a series of public libraries around the United States had reported success with implementing the same changes within their own systems.

The libraries that made the switch first claim that they have had an increased rate of on-time returns of borrowed library materials. One such library is the New York City Public Library, a huge and sprawling library filled with countless books and just as many patrons. The Buckham Library Board took these examples of libraries going fee free and watched them closely until they were assured that going fine free was effective for other libraries.

Buckham strives to ensure that people have access to information, and staff wanted to take further steps to make this true for everyone. Late fees have reportedly been a barrier keeping people from using the library for as long as they have been around. This applies to more than 600 once patrons of the library whose cards had been deactivated due to unpaid late fees.

Library Advisory Board Vice Chair Jayne Spooner said that late fees needed to go, because when the fees pile up, “you get to that point where it just becomes so overwhelming,” and people are afraid to come into the library over a few dollars and a late book.

The library is in the process of becoming more user friendly and accessible to everyone. Now, those same 600-plus people can walk back into the library and have their cards reactivated. All other late fees have been forgiven, too, so anyone who was not going to the library due to a late fee can feel free to start going again.

Just because late fees are a thing of the past for Buckham Memorial Library does not mean that all fees are going away. Missing items (items that are more than 50 days overdue) and damaged items will still incur fees and/or fines. That said, books checked out of the library will still be tracked, and a fine will be charged for both. But for missing books, if they are brought back, the fine will be waived.

“I wish people would utilize the library a lot more… we’re more than just books,” Spooner said.

By going fine free, the Buckham Memorial Library took a big step toward making the library more accessible. The change has been received well by patrons, according to Library Director James. The library’s doors are open during regular business hours for anyone to come in and check out a book or use one of its many other services.

