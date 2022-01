Bitcoin is currently experiencing its worst price slump in nearly four years, having lost nearly 40 per cent of its value in just two months.The cryptocurrency fell in price for seven days in a row over the last week, CoinDesk noted, marking the longest losing streak since August 2018. It comes just two months after bitcoin hit an all-time high above $68,000, with experts now warning that an even steeper sell-off could be triggered if BTC falls below $40,000. At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at just above $41,000.It is typical for all-time price highs to be...

