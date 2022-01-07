Markeith Loyd to be sentenced by judge next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ruled that Markeith Loyd, who was convicted of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in November, will be sentenced next week as planned.

The judge said the defense has had plenty of time to prepare for sentencing. Her ruling comes two days before the five year mark of Clayton’s murder.

Loyd now faces the death penalty for her death.

The defense is introducing a new doctor that has diagnosed Loyd with a delusional disorder. They said they need more time for evaluations and preparation because of the new information.

But the prosecutors argued the psychological information was not new and even if it was, the defense has had five years to prepare and should not need an 11th hour delay.

The judge agreed with the prosecution, saying the case will go on as planned next week even with the doctor’s added diagnoses. But she said if more time is needed after the Spencer hearing starts she will reevaluate then.

