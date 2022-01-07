ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Men And Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Set To Return This Year

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

A lot has changed in NXT, but not the Dusthy Rhodes Tag Team Classic. WWE has in fact announced that the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker On Adam Cole Signing With AEW

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently appeared on The Kliq Podcast, where she discussed the arrival in AEW of her boyfriend Adam Cole. Britt said that Cole’s decision to join AEW was easy, as he knew everything about the dynamics and how people work in the company, but she didn’t interfere with the decision: “I didn’t really have to give him any persuasion or advice or anything. We live together, he knows pretty much everything that goes on at my workplace, the behind the scenes, how it works, how it runs, and who’s all there. I didn’t know what he was going to do to be totally honest with you. I didn’t want to add any outside pressure. Because I knew he was already really stressed out about it. He had a lot of people in NXT that he was really good friends with and loved working with.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Combat#Dusthy#Wwenxt
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller. * Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio. * FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Battle Of The Belts Ratings Are In

The first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts special took place last Saturday night from Charlotte, NC. The one-hour special drew 704,000 viewers and did a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to WrestleNomics. Every quarter, AEW will present a TNT special. It ranked #11 on cable. AEW Women’s World...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dustin Rhodes Comments On Helping To Build The AEW Women’s Division, More

During a recent appearance on the “Throwing Down” podcast, AEW Superstar Dustin Rhodes commented on helping the AEW Women’s division, wanting to develop it more, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the AEW women’s division: “It is a big part,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases Wrestling Return: “The Itch Is Slowly Starting To Come Back”

Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter on Monday to say that he is back in the gym working out and feels that “itch” to return back to pro wrestling in the near future. Whether that’s with another promotion (AEW, Impact, NJPW) or possibly another run with WWE and/or NXT remains to be seen.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Producers For WWE SmackDown Matches, Segments On 1/7

Who produced the matches and segments for the first episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022?. Fightful Select is reporting that the following WWE agents produced the matches and segments for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 7, 2022. As noted, last week’s SmackDown featured the return of the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

TERMINUS Announces ‘Directives’ For Its Debut Event

TERMINUS took to Twitter today, announcing the “directives” for the promotion’s upcoming debut event, which takes place on January 16 at The KROC Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out the official announcement below:. * All matches must be won by pin, submission, knockout, or DQ...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Crowned On This Week’s RAW

WWE has crowned new RAW Tag Team Champions. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, we saw Alpha Academy defeat RK-Bro to capture the titles. The win marks Otis’ first run with the titles. This is Gable’s second run with the titles, as he previously held them with Robert Roode in late 2018.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tom Hannifan Talks Impact Wrestling Debut, The Good Brothers’ HTK Vlog, More

The Good Brothers posted the following video, showing their Talk’N Shop Hard to Kill 2022 vlog:. New Impact Wrestling play-by-play commentator Tom Hannifan (Tom Phillips in WWE) is the featured guest on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast. You can check that out below:. “She teased it...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Kingston Reveals The Reason Santana & Ortiz Aren’t AEW World Tag Champions

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground Podcast”, AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston commented on Santana and Ortiz not being AEW World Tag Team Champions. Kingston blames Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho for that. He said,. “If I had my way…there are a lot of things going on with...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Set To Hold Live Event At WrestleCon 2022

Impact Wrestling will be holding a live show at this year’s WrestleCon 2022 convention. WrestleCon took to Twitter today to announce that Impact Wrestling will be holding a live show on April 1st at 9PM EST. This event will not be part of the WrestleCon SuperFan ticket. You can...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament Is Officially Sold Out

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will be holding their 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament later this month. Yesterday, it was announced that Speedball Mike Bailey is the 16th and final entrant in the tournament. Earlier today, PWG took to Twitter to announce that tickets for both nights are now sold...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Janai Kai Comments On Her AEW Rampage Match With Jade Cargill, More

During a recent interview with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling, Janai Kai commented on her recent AEW Rampage match with Jade Cargill, wanting to work for AEW again, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her AEW Rampage match with Jade Cargill back in...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy