Men And Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Set To Return This Year

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently appeared on The Kliq Podcast, where she discussed the arrival in AEW of her boyfriend Adam Cole. Britt said that Cole’s decision to join AEW was easy, as he knew everything about the dynamics and how people work in the company, but she didn’t interfere with the decision: “I didn’t really have to give him any persuasion or advice or anything. We live together, he knows pretty much everything that goes on at my workplace, the behind the scenes, how it works, how it runs, and who’s all there. I didn’t know what he was going to do to be totally honest with you. I didn’t want to add any outside pressure. Because I knew he was already really stressed out about it. He had a lot of people in NXT that he was really good friends with and loved working with.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO