ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Releases “Titanic” Single From Upcoming ‘SICK!’ LP

By D.L. Chandler
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKoLk_0dfp6Jc600

Source: Marc Grimwade / Getty


Earl Sweatshirt influenced a wave of young rappers and producers who forged their own lanes and deep thinkers and poets atop murky and muted production. As a leading voice of this elite audio vanguard, the rapper and producer released a new single titled “Titanic” from his forthcoming
SICK! album. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun)

Via Earl Sweatshirt’s own Tan Cressida imprint by way of Warner Bros., “Titanic” takes a shift in sound from the earlier drops from SICK! in “2010” and “Tabula Rasa” but no less impressive. Employing a cleverly disjointed double-time flow, Earl gets some adlib assistance from skateboarder and rapper Na-Kel Smith with production by Black Noi$e.

Instead of sharing the lyrics, just check out the stream below because it needs to be heard as Earl Sweatshirt intended. This will be the fourth studio album from the California rapper, following the excellent Feet Of Clay EP.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun)

SICK! will drop on Dec. 14. The tracklisting is below.

1. Old Friend

2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (Int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

Whaledog release new single “Leave Me Alone”

Whaledog released the first single “No Go Zone” on the 5th of November 2021. Now they are already following up with their next single “Leave Me Alone”, which will be released on the 29th of December. The new song is another strong Rock tune but this time with a slightly more progressive touch. The production, instrumentation and arrangements invite you to some new and thrilling soundscapes. If you liked the first single you won’t be disappointed.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

MKGoinUp Releases “B-ROLL” Single

Atlanta has a new breed of rappers coming through the pipeline and one that is making a serious impact hails from the Nawfside of Atlanta – Malik Robinson a.k.a. MKGoinUp! He’s full of vibrant energy and powered by the streets of Atlanta. With his signature infectious adlib – “Huuaahhhhh”! ringing out – MKGoinUp is definitely a trailblazer. He represents for all the young artists grinding to make a name for themselves.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Leikeli47 Releases New Single “Chitty Bang”

Leikeli47 kicks off the new year with the commercial release of “Chitty Bang,” the addictive song featured in EA Sports’ “Madden 22” and the new Apple iPhone commercial, airing now internationally. Click here to listen. Produced by Michael Barney, “Chitty Bang” is Leikeli47’s latest track...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
brooklynvegan.com

Earl Sweatshirt shares new song “Titanic” and tracklist for new album

Earl Sweatshirt's highly anticipated new album SICK! comes out next week (1/14) via Tan Cressida/Warner, and today he's shared its third single, "Titanic," and shared the album's tracklist. Over an eerie, psychedelic beat from Black Noi$e, Earl does what he does best, delivering bars that seem softspoken and meandering on the surface but have so much depth worked in. Listen and watch the animated visualizer below.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

LUMBEROB Teases New LP With Single “BLESSENCE”

Having established himself as a powerhouse of a talent on the New York performance art noise scene over a stretch of more than 15 years, LUMBEROB – whose real name is Rob Erikson – will drop his debut solo LP LANGUAGE LEARNER on January 28th, but before then, he has a pre-release treat for fans in the form of first single “BLESSENCE”, which PopWrapped is delighted to premiere.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd, Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt and More

As 2022’s first week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd and Gunna, who both released their latest records Dawn FM and Drip Season 4 respectively, alongside Earl Sweatshirt with his new single “Titanic.” Also joining this selection is a new music video from Lance Skiiiwalker and SiR and collaborative works from Azizi Gibson x Freddie Gibbs, Mach-Hommy x Big Cheeko, 2 Chainz x 42 Dugg and Bonobo x Joji.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Releases ‘Drinking Songs’ From Upcoming Album

Walker Hayes has released more new music from his upcoming album, this time a song called “Drinking Songs.” He co-wrote the song, which finds Walker declaring his love of drinking songs while at the same time proudly six years sober. He said, “‘Drinking Songs’ is one of my...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Armand Hammer
mixmag.net

Free Thebe: Earl Sweatshirt is coming into his own

After a controversial come-up, disappearance and return to the spotlight, Earl Sweatshirt is reconciling with his past and carving his own lane in hip hop. The LA rapper speaks to Dhruva Balram about grief, fatherhood, and his new project 'Sick!. Thebe Kgositsile is silent. He’s searching for the right words...
HIP HOP
985theriver.com

Scorpions to release title track from forthcoming album, ‘Rock Believer,’ as a single this week

The Scorpions will release the the title track of their upcoming studio album, Rock Believer, as an advance single this Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m. ET. The veteran German hard rockers have debuted a snippet of the song at their TikTok and Facebook pages. In addition, if you pre-save the single, you can unlock a clip from the upcoming “Rock Believer” music video, which will premiere Tuesday, January 18, on YouTube.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Black Noi#Instagram A
Billboard

Earl Sweatshirt Reveals Full Track List For ‘Sick!’ Album

Earl Sweatshirt revealed the full track list for his upcoming album Sick! (Jan. 14), which will feature guests Armand Hammer and Zelooperz of the Bruiser Brigade. He also gifted fans with the new Black Noi$e-produced track “Titanic” on Friday (Jan. 7), a bare-bones bouncer in which he spits, “Give it to you straight, no frills/ What I think might pay the bills/ Spit on the cam like Makaveli (F–k y’all)/ Came home in the 2011/ Pasadena John calling me relly.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Earl Sweatshirt Explains How COVID-19 Inspired 'SICK!' Album: 'I Leaned Into The Chaos'

Earl Sweatshirt is gearing up to release his forthcoming record SICK!, and just dropped the album’s next single “Titanic.”. The warped Black Noi$e-produced track plods along at a disjointed pace as Earl spits intellectual bars about his hesitancy to return to the public eye. Actor Na-Kel Smith is also featured on the brief track, which doesn’t even clock in at two minutes. The pair previously linked up for “DNA” on I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
operawire.com

Opera 21 Releases Scenes from Upcoming Work ‘The Last Castrato’

New company Opera 21 has released extracts from their upcoming work, “The Last Castrato.”. The opera follows the private life of Alessandro Moreschi, who was the last castrato singer employed by the Pope. Composed by Torsten Rasch, and with libretto by Max Hoehn, the extracts feature countertenor Andrew Watts, a leader of contemporary repertoire, along with soprano Rebecca Bottone, bass-baritone Alan Ewing, and The Chroma Ensemble, under the baton of Gerry Cornelius, who is the new Music Director of English Touring Opera.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Corpsegrinder reveals debut LP info; drops “Acid Vat (feat. Erik Rutan)” single

Share the post "Corpsegrinder reveals debut LP info; drops “Acid Vat (feat. Erik Rutan)” single" Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher will unleash his debut solo album, ‘Corpsegrinder,’ on February 25th, 2022. The legendary headbanger recently revealed the impending effort’s cover artwork and track-listing, which you can check out above and below, respectively.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Aoife O’Donovan Releases New Single “B61” Ahead of January LP Release

Ahead of her slated January 21 release for her new LP, Age Of Apathy, Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer Aoife O’Donovan has released a new single, “B61.”. Written in the recent age of lockdown loneliness, the somber song remembers Brooklyn bars and indigo skies of O’Donovan’s past. It also laments the spiritual purgatory many find themselves in today.
MUSIC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy