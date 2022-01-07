Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates could slow down mail delivery

The Secrets of Finding the modern solution to wasteful Vaccine usage and outdated Healthcare delivery Logistics quickly through Healthcare Without Borders (HCWB) According to a report published by Devex, less than 1 in 10 people in Africa are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, that is despite only around 32% of the continent’s countries’ supply of COVID-19 vaccine have gone unused. In Nigeria, less than 2% of the country has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The governments in several African countries have confirmed that one million doses from donors have expired and will now be destroyed. In April, the Democratic Republic of Congo said it would return 1.3 million amounts that the country had received from the vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX after determining it couldn’t administer them before their expiration date. Burundi has vaccinated the lowest proportion of its population of any country. So far, less than 1% of over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines it has received have been administered.

