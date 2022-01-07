Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates could slow down mail delivery

Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
NATIONAL (WEHT) – A federal vaccine mandate goes into effect January 10 for all businesses with 100 employees or more. Under the rule, those who choose not to be vaccinated must get weekly testing done. The Supreme Court heard debates and challenges to the rule on January 7, but have not chosen to block or […]
Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
PADUCAH — Local leaders are deciding whether to enforce a federal mandate surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and weekly tests. The ruling applies to companies and organizations with more than 100 employees. It's a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration ruling under the Biden administration: either get the vaccine or undergo...
The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […]
The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
As a Covid-19 testing shortage compounds a burgeoning crisis of new hospitalizations, more states are racing to help hospitals and health care networks with staff and supplies. Staffing shortages are growing as frontline health care workers -- who are at a higher risk of exposure -- are infected and need...
NEW ULM — The New Ulm School Board and Brown County Board are among the first area government bodies to adopt policies involving federal employee coronavirus mandates that are still in limbo. Brown County employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must begin wearing a mask indoors as...
The Washington Post reported yesterday (January 6th) that the Biden administration is moving forward with plans to send 500 million free rapid Covid-19 tests to homes that request them and that the first tests could go out as soon as next week. The Post said a website will be launched through which people can request the tests, with a formal announcement expected next week. At-home tests have been hard to find in some areas of the U.S. as cases have soared due to the omicron variant.
The Secrets of Finding the modern solution to wasteful Vaccine usage and outdated Healthcare delivery Logistics quickly through Healthcare Without Borders (HCWB) According to a report published by Devex, less than 1 in 10 people in Africa are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, that is despite only around 32% of the continent’s countries’ supply of COVID-19 vaccine have gone unused. In Nigeria, less than 2% of the country has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The governments in several African countries have confirmed that one million doses from donors have expired and will now be destroyed. In April, the Democratic Republic of Congo said it would return 1.3 million amounts that the country had received from the vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX after determining it couldn’t administer them before their expiration date. Burundi has vaccinated the lowest proportion of its population of any country. So far, less than 1% of over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines it has received have been administered.
A new study looking at more than 40,000 pregnant people adds new evidence supporting the safety of COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. Pregnant people who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of disease severity and death. Despite this, only 31% of pregnant people in the United States had received vaccines as of September 2021.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine sent a letter on behalf of the hospital system Monday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking that the federal agency consider either allowing hospitals in areas with significant staffing shortages be exempt from the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or delay its implementation to give facilities more time to convince staff to voluntarily take the vaccine.
To comply with the Biden administration's upcoming vaccine mandate, Starbucks is requiring its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing, the company recently told employees. In a letter from Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver, the coffee chain told its approximately 220,000 US employees they must...
In a letter sent to the 10 presidents of the University of California campuses on Dec. 21, President Michael V. Drake mandated that all students, faculty, staff, and academic appointees are now required to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination under the existing UC policy. This announcement came as the United States witnesses skyrocketing case numbers associated with the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus. The Omicron variant was first documented in the U.S. on Dec. 1 and is shown to be more transmissible than previous strains.
Comments / 0