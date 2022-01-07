WHAT AUTHORS NEED TO KNOW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Cover picture for the article(Ojai, CA – January 6, 2022) Today, the Writers & Publishers Network (WPN) released the 2022 schedule for WPN Publishing Webinars. This year, topics will cover both the craft and business of writing. The webinars take place and the third Thursday of each month at 11 am Pacific and cost $25...

artsy.net

What Collectors Need to Know about Art Shipping

Most artwork is static. Consequently, when art is moved—either within a gallery or collection, or between sites—the level of risk shoots up. There are dozens of famous examples of artwork being lost, stolen, or damaged while in transit—from. Francisco de Goya. ’s. Children with a Cart (1779),...
ENTERTAINMENT
mybackyardnews.com

NBAM: EADWEARD MUYBRIDGE

Don’t miss Eadweard Muybridge: Animal Locomotion! Known for his pioneering work on animal locomotion in 1877 and 1878, Eadweard Muybridge used multiple cameras to capture motion in stop-motion photographs and his zoopraxiscope, a device for projecting motion pictures that pre-dated the flexible perforated film strip used in cinematography. See...
VISUAL ART
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone

In 2015, Sherry Turkle, a social scientist and licensed psychologist, wrote a bestseller – “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power Of Talk In a Digital Age” – on how in-person interactions are being replaced by devices such as smartphones. This book was released years after Facebook and other platforms began to not only replace conversations, but also […] The post Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
Variety

New York Times’ Popular ‘Modern Love’ Podcast Gets a New Host

There’s a new voice of the New York Times’ “Modern Love” podcast: Anna Martin, a producer in the company’s audio department, who is taking over hosting for the popular relationship and dating series. In 2019, when the Times brought the “Modern Love” podcast in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Now, as the company looks to continue to expand the “Modern Love” brand — with projects in international TV, books and live events  — “we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year,” director of audio Paula...
TV & VIDEOS
The Metrowest Daily News

Five things to know about Lookout Farm, featured on 'Married at First Sight'

NATICK — Between surprise weddings and relationship drama of epic proportions, there’s plenty of action vying for viewers’ attention in the Boston-based season 14 of Lifetime reality TV show “Married at First Sight.” But with its quaint red barn and idyllic strawberry and pumpkin patches, the Belkin Family Lookout Farm managed to steal the scene.   ...
NATICK, MA
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
AFP

Fact-checkers urge YouTube to fight disinformation

More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements. "Every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," said the groups spanning the globe, from Politifact and the Washington Post in the United States to the Kenya-based Africa Check. Videos containing false information had gone "under the radar of YouTube's policies, especially in non-English speaking countries", they said in an open letter to YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki. "We urge you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation... and to do so with the world's independent, non-partisan fact-checking organisations," they added.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
mybackyardnews.com

“WRITING THE LAND”

NORTHFIELD, Ma. — Land trusts across the Northeast have partnered with poets this year for the first edition of “Writing the Land“ an anthology to help raise awareness of the value of protecting nature. Forty poets each wrote pieces inspired by different areas of conserved land, including...
NORTHFIELD, MA

