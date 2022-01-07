Live deer found in vehicle during a traffic stop in York County

A routine traffic stop in York County, Pennsylvania, turned out to be anything but when police officers discovered a live deer in the trunk of the vehicle they’d pulled over. According to the local news outlet WJAC, police officers pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Old Trail Road and Old York Road around midnight on Jan. 4. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence and approached the driver’s side window of the hatchback. Upon closer inspection, they realized there was actually a third passenger in the vehicle. It had four legs, a white tail, and was still very much alive.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO