Turning Red Movie to Premiere Exclusively on Disney+

By Mirko Parlevliet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced today that Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red movie will skip theaters and premiere worldwide exclusively on Disney+ Friday, March 11. The film will become the third-straight Pixar title debuting on the streaming service following Soul in December 2020 and Luca in June...

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ to debut directly on Disney+

NEW YORK (AP) — The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday. “Turning Red” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office. While some releases, like superhero films, have found big audiences, the market has been more difficult for family films. The last two Pixar releases — “Soul” and “Luca” — also went straight to Disney+. Disney describes “Turning Red” as the story of “a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.”
Disney & Pixar's 'Turning Red' Moves to Disney+ Release, To Skip Theaters

The next Disney and Pixar movie Turning Red is no longer being released in theaters. Instead of the originally planned theatrical release in March, the Mouse House has decided to move it straight to Disney+. Fans who have been waiting for the movie though won’t have to wait any longer...
PIXAR’s ‘Turning Red’ Abandons Theaters and Heads Straight to Disney+

A press release from Disney+ Media Relations today dropped the news that Disney PIXAR’S Turning Red will abandon its plans for a regular theatrical release and head straight to Disney+ in the United States, which will disappoint a lot of fans and animators alike. This film is still slated for a Friday, March 11, 2022, nationwide release.
TURNING RED: Decision To Release The Movie On Disney+ Leads To Mixed Response Within Pixar

Soul and Luca both skipped theaters and went straight to Disney+. After being made available to subscribers for no extra charge, we later heard that there were those inside Pixar unhappy their movies had been released this way, especially with Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon debuting on "Premier Access" and Encanto receiving a traditional theatrical release.
The Sky Is Everywhere Release Date and First Look

Apple TV+ today revealed a first look at The Sky Is Everywhere, based on the beloved novel (check price at Amazon) and directed by Josephine Decker. You can view photos and the poster by scrolling down. The Sky Is Everywhere will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+...
