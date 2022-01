Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the State will be closed on Tuesday, January 11th due to extreme cold. With temperatures expected in the single digits and a real feel of -20 degrees, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington will be closed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and patients.

