Signal the alarms. Alert the others. Arizona Cardinals superstar defensive end J.J. Watt was designated to return from reserve/injured on Friday.

Buzz around the league began to generate at epic proportions, as one of the three players ever in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times could potentially play again this season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury already confirmed Watt, who has 21 days to return to the active roster but can begin practicing at any time, won't suit up for the team in their regular-season finale against Seattle.

However, a potential return to the field appears imminent after only 10 weeks since Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and torn biceps against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24.

That has everyone in the Twitterverse wondering . . . Is Watt human?

Watt posted the following on his social media channels shortly after the news broke.

The Red Sea, as expected, reacted with visions of a deep playoff push in mind.

Twitter Reacts to J.J. Watt's Potential Comeback

However, some don't feel as if the Cardinals will be a much better team with Watt's presence on the field.

Time will tell if Watt does actually come back in time for the Wild-Card round, and if he is able to make a difference for Arizona in that scenario.

However, on a Friday before the regular season comes to a conclusion, the Batman signal over Gotham may have just been answered by Watt.