ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter Reacts to J.J. Watt's Potential Comeback

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtLAc_0dfp0KZF00

Signal the alarms. Alert the others. Arizona Cardinals superstar defensive end J.J. Watt was designated to return from reserve/injured on Friday.

Buzz around the league began to generate at epic proportions, as one of the three players ever in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times could potentially play again this season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury already confirmed Watt, who has 21 days to return to the active roster but can begin practicing at any time, won't suit up for the team in their regular-season finale against Seattle.

However, a potential return to the field appears imminent after only 10 weeks since Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and torn biceps against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24.

(Story on a potential surprise with Watt here)

That has everyone in the Twitterverse wondering . . . Is Watt human?

Watt posted the following on his social media channels shortly after the news broke.

The Red Sea, as expected, reacted with visions of a deep playoff push in mind.

Twitter Reacts to J.J. Watt's Potential Comeback

However, some don't feel as if the Cardinals will be a much better team with Watt's presence on the field.

Time will tell if Watt does actually come back in time for the Wild-Card round, and if he is able to make a difference for Arizona in that scenario.

However, on a Friday before the regular season comes to a conclusion, the Batman signal over Gotham may have just been answered by Watt.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Gives Props to Brother for Tying NFL Sack Record

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt brought down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for a sack in the first half to tie the NFL's single-season sack total at 22.5, previously held by former New York Giants pass-rusher and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Watt, who entered the league as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Time#Batman#Gotham
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s comments on J.J. Watt’s rehab should excite Cardinals fans

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has miraculously been activated to return after initially suffering what was expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury. While it’s not yet known if Watt will actually be able to play in a game, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury heaped praise on the veteran defender for his commitment to rehab which has resulted in a quicker recovery:
NFL
FOX Sports

J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to get a huge defensive boost, as three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is set to make his return for the playoffs. Watt, who began practicing with the team on Friday, is eligible to be reactivated to the 53-man roster any time during the next three weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Oh brother! J.J. Watt sent funny tweet after T.J. tied sack record

T.J. Watt collected a record-tying sack on Sunday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers star matching the NFL single-season record with 22.5. That is an achievement worth celebrating, but Watt’s brother was more interested in what happened after. Watt recorded the record-tying sack against Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley in Pittsburgh’s overtime win...
NFL
All Cardinals

ESPN Gives Cardinals Reason for Hope, Concern Heading into NFL Playoffs

The postseason is upon us, and although the Arizona Cardinals stumbled their way to the finish line, they are still one of 14 teams remaining in the hunt for a Super Bowl. Now, the Cardinals must make the trek to Inglewood for a Monday night date with the Los Angeles Rams in order to keep their season alive. Arizona split the season series with the Rams, with the road team emerging victorious in each instance.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin goes viral for dance moves after Steelers’ massive win

Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
734
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy