Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Dealing with hand injury

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
10 observations: Blackhawks beat Vegas in Fleury's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to end a six-game winless streak. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Vegas showed Marc-Andre Fleury so much love in...
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance.
The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers.
The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL.
Home Sweet Home
The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
Gadjovich suffered an upper-body injury Saturday versus the Flyers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Gadjovich will be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, and he should be considered day-to-day. Fantasy managers likely won't need to follow his recovery progress, as he's been limited to a bottom-six role this season.
Greenard is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a foot injury against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Greenard got injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game and was seen limping off the field. He's played a key role along the Texans' defensive line this season. If Greenard is unable to return, Jordan Jenkins will step into an expanded role.
