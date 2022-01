From roughly $32 million in infrastructure projects to $7.5 million in grant funding to 1,861 trees planted to 3,118 fire department responses, a diverse range of metrics show 2021 was another busy year for the City of Traverse City. Staff will share some of those figures and year-end updates with city commissioners Monday in an annual recap called "The Performance," which uses key categories to evaluate how individual departments and the city overall are performing. The Ticker previews highlights from the report to show how Traverse City performed in 2021.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO