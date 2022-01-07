5 Powerful Perfumes For the Ambitious Capricorn, Recommended By an Astrologer

The end of one year and beginning of another means we get a chance to start over—enter, the New Year's resolution. A little history: New Year's resolutions have been around for thousands of years. The ancient Babylonians (always first on the scene with everything) are said to have started this 4,000 years ago. During a religious festival known as Akitu, they crowned or re-crowned a king and made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return anything borrowed. A similar thing happened in ancient Rome, after emperor Julius Caesar made January 1 the beginning of the new year circa 46 B.C. The month is named after Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches and therefore symbolically looked backwards into the previous year and ahead into the future. The Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year. For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO