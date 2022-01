The Cyber Ninjas firm that oversaw the problem-plagued review of the 2020 results in Arizona's Maricopa County is shuttering. Rod Thomson, a representative for the Cyber Ninjas, confirmed to CNN that company is shutting down. Thomson said, "$2 million debt from the Arizona audit and endless legal and character attacks on the company by those who opposed the audit make it untenable moving forward."

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO