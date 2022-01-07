ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans final Week 18 injury report

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 18 matchup at NRG Stadium.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that defensive linemen Teair Tart and Naquan Jones had been ruled out, leaving a void at nose tackle for Tennessee to cover. Look for Kyle Peko to take most of those snaps.

The good news is that nobody else who was listed on the injury report this week has been ruled out, or even been listed as questionable for Sunday.

The biggest question remains: will Derrick Henry play?

Vrabel did leave the door open for that to happen, but we won’t know for sure until Saturday, the last day the Titans can activate him from IR before the Week 18 contest.

Now, a look at the full injury report for both the Titans and Texans.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

DL Naquan Jones Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins Ankle LP DNP FP —

C Ben Jones Knee LP FP FP —

WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP FP FP —

OL Kendall Lamm Illness LP FP LP —

LG Rodger Saffold Shoulder LP LP FP —

DL Larrell Murchison Knee FP FP FP —

OLB Derick Roberson Illness FP FP FP —

RT David Quessenberry NIR — DNP FP —

DL Denico Autry Knee — LP FP —

DL Teair Tart Ankle — LP DNP Out

Texans' final injury report

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

WR Chris Conley Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable

QB Deshaun Watson NIR DNP DNP DNP Out

OL Justin Britt Knee LP LP FP —

DL Jonathan Greenard Shoulder LP LP FP —

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Knee LP LP FP —

TE Jordan Akins Illness — DNP LP Questionable

WR Chris Moore Illness — DNP LP Questionable

Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

It's time for a little celebration in Nashville. The road to the AFC Championship will go through Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage and its accompanying bye on the strength of their 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Both the Titans and Chiefs finished the regular season with 12-5 records, but Tennessee hold the tiebreaker thanks to its Week 7 win in Kansas City.
NFL
