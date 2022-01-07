ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' reasons for optimism, concern in Week 18 vs. Texans

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (11-5) will close out their regular season against the Houston Texans (4-12) in Week 18 at NRG Stadium. It’s the third year in a row in which Tennessee has done so.

There’s a lot riding on this game for the Titans.

After clinching the AFC South in Week 17, Tennessee sits in the No. 1 seed in the conference and can secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over Houston on Sunday.

However, as we found out in Week 11, beating the Texans is no lock.

Houston has secured third place and avoided finishing in the cellar of the AFC South in what has been a rebuilding year. While the Texans don’t have much talent on their roster, they have played hard for head coach David Culley.

While there is plenty of optimism for the Titans going into this game, there are definitely reasons for concern, also. We’ll take a look at both sides of the coin right now.

Optimism: Texans have nothing to play for

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With the Texans sitting at 4-12 and having been eliminated from playoff contention, getting motivated for this game might be a challenge for Houston.

However, head coach Culley has done a pretty good job getting the most out of his team’s lackluster roster this season, so there’s a good chance that won’t happen.

If Tennessee can get off to a hot start and put it on Houston early, the Texans might not put up much of a fight the rest of the way. And, if Tennessee’s lead is big enough, perhaps they won’t have to play their starters the entire game.

Concern: A letdown game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite how bad the Texans have been this season, nobody should be writing them off this week. After all, Houston beat Tennessee in Week 11, 22-13, showing anything is possible.

And that wasn’t the only letdown game the Titans have had in 2021, and it’s an issue this team has had the past few years. When it comes to the Titans, no game is a lock, no matter how bad the opponent.

Optimism: Texans' defense

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans have struggled offensively for much of the season, and even their 34-point outburst against the Dolphins in Week 17 wasn’t exactly pretty.

This week, Tennessee will have a much easier matchup against a Texans defense that ranks 29th in total yards allowed, 21st against the pass, 32nd versus the run, and 27th in points allowed.

Tennessee’s offense, which has been building momentum the past few weeks, should be able to move the ball and put points on the board in Week 18. Then again, that’s what we thought last time around.

Concern: Turnovers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In their Week 11 loss to the Texans, turnovers were the biggest cause of the Titans’ downfall, with the offense turning the ball over five times, four of which came via interceptions.

While the overall product hasn’t been great, the Texans have actually had a fairly opportunistic defense throughout the 2021 campaign, with Houston’s unit tallying 25 takeaways, tied for eighth in the NFL.

While turnovers have been a major issue for the Titans all season, they have been better in that area of late. Tennessee has zero turnovers in its last two games, both of which were wins.

Tennessee can ill-afford to do what it did last time out, which was give the Texans extra possessions and short fields to aid their lackluster offense. The Titans must take care of the football and force Houston to earn every yard and point against their stout defense.

Optimism: Titans' defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans’ defense has been sensational all season long. The run defense is elite, the secondary has played very well in the second half of the season, and the pass-rush has seen a huge improvement in 2021 and has been the driving force behind Tennessee’s defensive turnaround.

Tennessee’s group has been particularly good of late, with the defense giving up an astounding 9.8 points per game in its last four.

Really, the only thing that has hindered the defense has been the offense, as we just pointed out. Tennessee’s offense has had issues with turnovers, and those turnovers have made things easier for opposing offenses.

The good news is that even when that happens, the Titans’ defense has been able to bail the offense out for the most part and limit opponents to field goals, or sometimes no points at all, following turnovers.

Adding to that, Houston’s offense has struggled this season and will sport a rookie quarterback under center in Davis Mills, who has done a pretty good job taking care of the football but can be forced into mistakes with pressure, something the Titans can certainly generate.

Optimism and concern: Derrick Henry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The long-awaited return of running back Derrick Henry could occur this week after he was designated to return from IR. However, Henry still needs to be activated from the list in order to play, which can happen as late as Saturday.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel left the door open for his superstar player to possibly suit up in Week 18, and noted that The King has “looked good,” per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider.

“Yeah,” Vrabel said when asked if there was a possibility Henry would play. “We have some time to make that decision. We’ll evaluate where we’re at, but I think that he looked good. We’ll continue to track his speed and mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we’ll see where he’s at and how he responds tomorrow, but I feel good about where he’s at.”

Obviously, any semblance of a return for Henry, whether it be this week or for the Titans’ first playoff game, is great news for the Titans, as he’s key to Tennessee’s Super Bowl hopes.

There has been a ebate about whether or not Henry should play if he’s fully healthy, though, and both sides of the argument have plenty of logic behind them.

On one side, there is concern that Henry could re-injure himself in a game that the Titans don’t really need him for, which would knock him out for playoff games the Titans do need him for.

Instead, the thought is the Titans should just hold him out and let him get another week or two (with a first-round bye) before suiting up.

There are also those who would like Henry to get a limited amount of snaps in order to help shake off the rust since he hasn’t played in Week 8.

This argument is understandable as well. It would be tough for any player — even one who is a physical specimen like Henry — to make his return in a postseason game after not having played for 11 weeks.

We’ll find out Saturday what approach the Titans will take.

