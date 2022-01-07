Quota Hunt Preference Points

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These guys will research which places you applied for….but they likely won’t help you figure it out. Sunshine laws or some such nonsense requires the state to provide all this information if requested. Right pinman?. Good luck with that!.. it’s hard enough to get logged in and...

Jackson Hole Radio

Winter regs limit antler hunting

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters that gathering of horns or shed antlers is prohibited from January 1st through April 30th on public lands west of the Continental Divide in Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all state-owned lands as well as federal lands.
N.W. Trout...

N.W. Trout...

Deer season is over for me. A few pics to get me fired up for a new Spring season. We have a great trout fishery here in the Northwest Fla area. Mostly guests but all on my boat... Posts: 965 Officer. Don’t have a clue about pics. Thanks for sharing....
floridasportsman.com

Bucks shedding early this year??

I have pics and have seen 4 or 5 bucks that have dropped one or both antlers in the last 2 1/2 weeks... Another guy at my club also has noticed the same thing. We have been on this 3000 acres in Levy county for 8 years and this is the first time we have seen this. Anybody else seeing bucks dropping their "antlers" early this year.. This year and most every year We have had plenty of water, acorns and browse.. lot of 3-6 year old planted pines so there is year round food. Bucks had hard horns around the end of August like every year.
Field & Stream

Video: Muley and Whitetail Bucks Lock Antlers in Battle to the Death

It’s pretty darn rare to find on a pair of bucks with locked antlers, let alone two different species of bucks with locked antlers. But that’s exactly what a hunter in Saskatchewan stumbled upon in November 2021. The hunter, who remains anonymous, reported the incident to the local conservation officer, who quickly responded to the incident. “The rut is on strong in the Watrous area, and this mule deer and whitetail decided to tango, resulting in their antlers getting locked,” wrote the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a Facebook post. “Once it was safe, the [responding] officer was able to approach and saw off a portion of antler, freeing the two deer.”
outdoorchannelplus.com

3 Decoy Spreads to Take Limits of Diving Ducks

It's not too late to get in on some of the most thrilling duck hunting — from boat blinds, layout boats and even dry land. On a sandy point of land jutting out into a large river, I was introduced to something I had not experienced hunting puddle ducks during my formative years. The blind was simple: a pile of driftwood. Forty drake bluebill decoys tracked side to side in the light current. At my shoulder, my black Lab Jet shivered. They came from downriver—500, maybe 1,000 birds, all bluebills, making their daily flight from the estuary to points upstream.
floridasportsman.com

Need help filling tackle box for SWFL (inshore/nearshore)

Just moved to SWFL and hope to do as much fishing as I can, both from land/pier, but also boat (inshore/nearshore). All of my tackle is geared toward fishing in the northeast US (NJ), so I need some advice in re-building my tackle box/bag with SWFL tackle: Lures, soft plastics, hooks, weights, and terminal tackle and lines.
BORN TO HOG HUNT

BORN TO HOG HUNT

I was born in Tampa the day the US declared war on Japan. Before I was ten I harvested my first wild boar. Now, many decades later, I am still enjoying the thrill of the hunt. OH! What a ride it's been. Come along with me as, together, we explore...
Key largo reef action

Key largo reef action

Headed out yesterday at sunrise from garden cove launch looking for pilchards. No luck so set out some chum and hook and lined 8 pins and 2 blue runners and headed out to elbow reef area. Didn’t have much luck with the pinfish, never do, down low, caught one porgy by the tail that measures 16”. Had better luck with the blue runners on top. Caught a barracuda while trolling and then a trigger ended up on the hook from another blue runner as well lol . Not a bad day, but I don’t have much luck with pinfish even when cutting the spines. Long way out to the reef even with the motor it takes an hour and a half, so don’t know if I’ll be making many more trips out there lol.
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
Outdoor Life

Louisiana Hunter Tags a 16-Point Buck While Hunting with Her Young Son

Taking a 6-year-old hunting for his first buck may seem like an early start in the sport for some folks, but not in the Menard family. Kendra Menard, a 34-year-old sonographer, started joining her dad on his hunts when she was three, and she hasn’t missed a hunting season since. She decided that her son Cooper, 6, was ready to take a deer with plenty of supervision and under the right circumstances.
realtree.com

29 Days of Hunting for a Monster Buck Named Chubbs

Mike Reed, co-host of Midwest Whitetail, grew up hunting in the swamps of Louisiana. He was pursuing public-land whitetails with a rifle at the age of 10, and with a bow by age 16. In his early 20s, he began making trips to the Midwest to chase public bucks there, too. He enjoyed it so much that he moved to Iowa in 2009, planted roots, and has been there ever since.
Outdoor Life

As We Drift Further From the Outdoors, America Needs Trapping More Than Ever

I’ll never forget my first trapped coyote, because it was actually my third. When I started canine trapping years ago, I caught a big male coyote that I could hear howling from the field behind my house at 1 a.m. the night I caught him. I had to wait to retrieve him because back then our legal trapping hours ended at dark. As a new trapper, I had yet to learn how strong coyotes are, and I was using too small a trap. By the time I got to my set, he was long gone. Lesson learned.
Outdoor Life

How to Fillet a Fish

Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.
ravallirepublic.com

Grizzly bear filmed stealing wolves' dinner

On the morning of Oct. 21, visitors watching wildlife in Yellowstone National Park’s Northern Range were amazed at seeing an adult grizzly bear hunting elk with the Junction Butte wolf pack. Wolves and bears usually fight each other for food, so why might this be happening?. Often wolves will...
floridasportsman.com

FWC meeting on new Gator hunting rules

FWC meeting at 4 pm Jan. 4 on Microsoft Team Webinars to discuss the proposed new gator hunting rules....including 24 hour hunting. See link at www.myfwc.com.
Ban the cams..

Ban the cams..

I do not know how factual it is. But the Utah DNR says it polled over 14 thousand Utah Hunters and they were overwhelmingly in favor of banning trail cams during big game season. Im in full support its got out of control and fair chase is no longer... how...
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
