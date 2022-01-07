ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

N.W. Trout...

By 1eyefishing northern Atl burbs/ex-fla/future-fla Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Deer season is over for me. A few pics to get me fired up for a new Spring season. We have a great trout fishery here in the...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
lakeoconeebreeze.net

OUTDOORS: Rules of the rabbit hunt

A well-thought-out and properly planned rabbit hunt is a thing of beauty. It has several major parts, and they must all be taken seriously. If you slack off or miss one, the hunt will suffer and your standing in the group will drop. First, the group: You need a solid...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twittershare#Facebook Posts
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ice Fishing Bass

Though we admittedly don't often target largemouth ice bass, they provide many of the most memorable catches of the winter. And with a little planning, numbers of largemouth bass can be caught through the ice. SEASONAL NOTES. While largemouth and smallmouth bass can be caught all winter, the early and...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Video: Muley and Whitetail Bucks Lock Antlers in Battle to the Death

It’s pretty darn rare to find on a pair of bucks with locked antlers, let alone two different species of bucks with locked antlers. But that’s exactly what a hunter in Saskatchewan stumbled upon in November 2021. The hunter, who remains anonymous, reported the incident to the local conservation officer, who quickly responded to the incident. “The rut is on strong in the Watrous area, and this mule deer and whitetail decided to tango, resulting in their antlers getting locked,” wrote the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a Facebook post. “Once it was safe, the [responding] officer was able to approach and saw off a portion of antler, freeing the two deer.”
ANIMALS
spiritofjefferson.com

OUTDOORS: Barred owls hoot a duet

A new year starts, I love to step outside at dusk and see the twigs of the bare trees etched against the greenish afterglow of sunset. I was about to call the dogs back into the house when I heard two barred owls hooting. We don’t hear barred owls too often.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Desert Ghosts: Hunting the Elusive Coues Deer

Scaring up one of the Southwest's secretive deer. Ask an old Arizonan desert deer hunter what he likes best to hunt, and the answer will likely surprise you. Coues deer—known among those of scientific bent as Odocoileus virginianus couesi—are perhaps the most fascinating subspecies of whitetail. Also called fan-tailed deer by old-timers or just Arizona whitetails, the little desert deer behave differently than common whitetails and live and thrive in habitat dramatically different than what is typically considered optimal for whitetails.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
lakeoconeebreeze.net

OUTDOORS: Bird hunting with Pop

Southern Quail hunting was a thing of beauty. The dogs, the guns, the horses, the fields — it was the sport of kings, but it was not held by them exclusively. The common southerner could hunt ‘till he passed out and the song of the bobwhite would echo in his heart forever back then. Yes, you would show up on a hunt and see a Purdy shotgun or an A.H. Fox, but you would also find a man with a beat-up A5 or 1100 in his hands just as easily. The dogs would have lineages as fine as any European aristocrat and as common as mine. Carhartt pants were worn as well as Stafford’s custom-made pants. Back then bird hunting knew no bounds.
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Bears in Steinhatchee

I have been hunting in Steinhathee WMAs for a few years now and have game cameras set up in some spots. The last 2 years I have gotten several shots of bears. Never got them before. This past season even more. here's a few. altuck said:. As the bear population...
STEINHATCHEE, FL
floridasportsman.com

last week of 2021- lots of fishing and good weather! pic intensive!

The week before xmas and the week between xmas and new years provided some great opportunities to get offshore and bend some rods. Many of my customers still wanted some meat for fish frys, so we spent time focusing on snappers since our red grouper were closed until january 1st.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Bucks shedding early this year??

I have pics and have seen 4 or 5 bucks that have dropped one or both antlers in the last 2 1/2 weeks... Another guy at my club also has noticed the same thing. We have been on this 3000 acres in Levy county for 8 years and this is the first time we have seen this. Anybody else seeing bucks dropping their "antlers" early this year.. This year and most every year We have had plenty of water, acorns and browse.. lot of 3-6 year old planted pines so there is year round food. Bucks had hard horns around the end of August like every year.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

White bait

I’ll be down next week for 4 days and need some white bait. I’ll be fishing from shore most days and plan to rent a boat for a day. I don’t have a cast net so I’d like to be able to buy bait. Anyone know...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Quota Hunt Preference Points

These guys will research which places you applied for….but they likely won’t help you figure it out. Sunshine laws or some such nonsense requires the state to provide all this information if requested. Right pinman?. Good luck with that!.. it’s hard enough to get logged in and figure...
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Key largo reef action

Headed out yesterday at sunrise from garden cove launch looking for pilchards. No luck so set out some chum and hook and lined 8 pins and 2 blue runners and headed out to elbow reef area. Didn’t have much luck with the pinfish, never do, down low, caught one porgy by the tail that measures 16”. Had better luck with the blue runners on top. Caught a barracuda while trolling and then a trigger ended up on the hook from another blue runner as well lol . Not a bad day, but I don’t have much luck with pinfish even when cutting the spines. Long way out to the reef even with the motor it takes an hour and a half, so don’t know if I’ll be making many more trips out there lol.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Muzzleloader Hunter Scores Big on a 200-inch Bluegrass Booner

Nathan Beckham, of central Kentucky, lives to hunt deer any chance he gets. “When I was young, my dad took me hunting with him, and it was something I always enjoyed,” Beckham says. “As I grew older, my interest in deer hunting evolved. Whether I’m successful or not, I enjoy putting time aside each year to scout deer, work food plots, and check trail cameras.
ANIMALS
louisianasportsman.com

Crossbow hunter nails monster backyard buck

This has been a typical deer season where hunters downing trophy bucks have sometimes traveled across the state to hunting leases or tracts of public land in the thousands of acres. Many have been successful as well bringing down big bucks with rocking-chair headgear. Ross Wigginton, of Ferriday, has done...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

8 Vintage Streamer Patterns for Trout and Salmon

Mike Valla’s The Classic Streamer Fly Box. Stackpole Books. To kick off the launch of our brand-new Classics Issue, all week long we’ll be publishing stories about timeless adventures, iconic gear, and, of course, historic guns. We hope you enjoy. Stay classy, everyone. If you’re fascinated with the...
HOBBIES
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy