Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds makes giant impression on Jets coach Robert Saleh

Taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmunds has been a consistent producer for the Bills since Day 1. In 60 career regular-season games, all starts, he has contributed 458 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions and 27 pass breakups.

Though not a favorite of Pro Football Focus, which grades players and teams with heavy use of analytics, Edmunds, who owns a season grade of 46.9, was ranked as the 24th best linebacker in the league entering this season.

Yet there is little doubt that every opponent game-plans for Edmunds, who earned Pro-Bowl berths in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Bills already have picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but have been unable or unwilling to sign him to an extension, which he has been eligible for since the end of last season.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is confident the uncertainty over Edmunds' future with the Bills will ever creep into his play, which Frazier has been more than satisfied with overall and this season.

"He makes it really hard for the quarterback as they're trying to make throws over middle of our defense," Frazier said. "It's difficult as those guys try to judge his range, in particular when he gets his hands up. He's had a number of batted balls over the course of his short career in the NFL, and a lot of it has to do with quarterbacks just not sure what he can do when he raises his hands and he ends up [with a wingspan] os about 6-foot-7 when he gets his hands up.

"So he causes problems for quarterbacks but also for the running backs because of the way he can close on running backs. He's tracking them down in the alley. ... His length is a plus in a lot of ways."

