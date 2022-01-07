ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds makes giant impression on Jets coach Robert Saleh

BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HgFf_0dfou6u400

Taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmunds has been a consistent producer for the Bills since Day 1. In 60 career regular-season games, all starts, he has contributed 458 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions and 27 pass breakups.

Though not a favorite of Pro Football Focus, which grades players and teams with heavy use of analytics, Edmunds, who owns a season grade of 46.9, was ranked as the 24th best linebacker in the league entering this season.

Yet there is little doubt that every opponent game-plans for Edmunds, who earned Pro-Bowl berths in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Bills already have picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but have been unable or unwilling to sign him to an extension, which he has been eligible for since the end of last season.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is confident the uncertainty over Edmunds' future with the Bills will ever creep into his play, which Frazier has been more than satisfied with overall and this season.

"He makes it really hard for the quarterback as they're trying to make throws over middle of our defense," Frazier said. "It's difficult as those guys try to judge his range, in particular when he gets his hands up. He's had a number of batted balls over the course of his short career in the NFL, and a lot of it has to do with quarterbacks just not sure what he can do when he raises his hands and he ends up [with a wingspan] os about 6-foot-7 when he gets his hands up.

"So he causes problems for quarterbacks but also for the running backs because of the way he can close on running backs. He's tracking them down in the alley. ... His length is a plus in a lot of ways."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Bills Lb Tremaine Edmunds#Nfl Draft#Pro Football Focus#Pro Bowl#Bills Central#Www Si Com Nfl Bills#Nickfierro#Nicky300 Aol Com
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on future with Falcons

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding his future, Matt Ryan is aiming to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. During his post-game press conference following the Falcons’ Week 18 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Ryan did not shy away from engaging in talk about his future in Atlanta but was rather direct in his declaration that he aspires to stay put.
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
405
Followers
355
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy