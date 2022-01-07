ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Audie Cornish leaves 'All Things Considered'

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Over the past year, record numbers of Americans have decided to leave their jobs. Well, we have news now of one particular departure that really stings. I've been friends with Audie Cornish for almost 20 years, since long before we were NPR reporters or hosts of this program. Some of my...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

NPR Star Audie Cornish Says She's Joining 'The Great Resignation'

Audie Cornish, whom millions of listeners have tuned in to hear each week on NPR’s “All Things Considered” for the past decade, announced Tuesday she’s leaving the station. “It’s time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Audie Cornish Has Decided to Leave NPR After More Than a Decade With the Company

As a regular host on NPR's All Things Considered, Audie Cornish's signature voice and hosting style have dominated the network's airwaves for almost two decades now. Audie has been right there next to listeners through some of the biggest events in American history since she joined the network as a reporter on its National Desk in 2005, reporting on events such as Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 presidential election, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Press Democrat

Audie Cornish, the former NPR host, heads to CNN+

Audie Cornish, who signed off as a host of NPR’s news program “All Things Considered” on Friday, is heading to CNN’s new streaming service. The longtime NPR star, who had been a host of “All Things Considered” since 2012 and was a 17-year veteran of the public broadcaster, will host a weekly show for CNN+, as well as contribute to the streaming service’s slate of live programming, the network announced Monday. She will also appear on the cable news network during breaking news stories.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
Variety

Audie Cornish, NPR Veteran, Joins CNN for Streaming Show

NPR veteran Audie Cornish is joining CNN to host a weekly program on its soon-to-launch streaming service, CNN Plus, as well as a new podcast. She is also expected to will appear on CNN covering national, political and breaking news. “I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN Plus team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish, who was a co-host of NPR’s popular “All Things Considered,” in a prepared statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” She is...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ Amid Exodus of Nonwhite Hosts From NPR

CNN announced that former NPR host Audie Cornish is joining its forthcoming streamer and and existing podcast network Monday, just days after her NPR exit raised eyebrows. “I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Rob Schmidt
Person
Ari Shapiro
Person
Gregory Porter
Deadline

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ As Anchor And Correspondent

Audie Cornish, who just last week announced her departure from NPR’s All Things Considered, is joining CNN+ as anchor and correspondent. Cornish will host a weekly show for the network’s subscription streaming service, set to debut in the spring, and will contribute to its live programming. She also will host a new podcast and will appear on CNN covering breaking news. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement. CNN+ will launch in the spring, and will feature shows from Chris Wallace, Anderson Cooper and Kasie Hunt, among others. Cornish will be based...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Americans#Wbur#National Desk#Red Cross#Npr News
CBS LA

Dwayne Hickman, Actor Known For ‘Dobie Gillis’, CBS Executive, Has Died At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87. Hickman died of complications from Parkinsons on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from a family representative, B. Harlan Boll. He was surrounded by family members when he died, it said. Although Hickman went on to appear on other TV shows and in movies, as well as to successful behind-the-scenes careers as a publicist, talent booker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

Actor Sidney Poitier was a force for change on and off the screen

Sidney Poitier came to America from the Bahamas when Jim Crow laws were in effect and racial segregation was a painful daily reality. As the first Black man to win an Oscar, he challenged that reality on screen. But he also used his name and growing stardom to push for change off screen. Poitier died on Thursday at age 94. I spoke with Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African American studies at Duke University, about Poitier's political and personal legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Experts say these changes could help the U.S. live with COVID

We are in the midst of a viral blizzard. So how do we get out of it and return to something that approximates a new normal? A year after the incoming Biden administration announced its strategy to put the pandemic behind us, several of his former COVID advisers have published some new insights and recommendations. They are in the medical journal JAMA. And NPR's Allison Aubrey is here with some highlights.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Connecticut Public

Noah Hawley's novel 'Anthem' makes the case that the apocalypse is now

The world Noah Hawley creates in his new novel is familiar, a little too familiar. There are corporate opioid pushers, billionaire sexual predators, election-denying politicians, anarchists and survivalists, forgotten children, conspiracy theories and more all woven together in a tale that crosses over on itself almost like a conspiracy theory. The book is called "Anthem," and Noah Hawley joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

The story of January 6 goes beyond a single day

This past week marked a year since a mob supporting former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. For those who studied the attack and its aftermath, there's concern that speaking of that day in isolation may distract from the fact that the story is still in many ways unfolding. Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism for NPR and joins us now. Welcome.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

How the current COVID surge is hurting learning and kids' mental health

Anyone with school-age children knows the last week has been really rough. Thousands of schools around the country have shifted to remote learning, and those staying open are dealing with students and staff out sick, the burden of testing and masking and everything it takes to stay open during the midst of a pandemic. We're going to spend the next several minutes now talking about how this moment and the last two years of disruption have affected the mental health and development of children. NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee and NPR education correspondent Anya Kamenetz are here with us to talk us through all of this.
KIDS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy