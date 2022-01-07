US resumes controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy
By Jade Hindmon
KPBS
3 days ago
This week marked the return of the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy, as multiple asylum seekers were sent back over the border to Tijuana to await the resolution of their cases. Known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy has long been criticized by migrant right's advocates...
Senate Democrats asked the Biden administration to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) be once again extended to migrants of four Central American countries from where most are migrating to the U.S. Southwest border.
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly. Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border. The administration should work with Mexico to make it more efficient and humane.
Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have treated thousands of people along the migration route through Central America and Mexico. The medical evidence points to high levels of violence and ill treatment suffered by migrants and asylum seekers in their home countries, along the migration route, and in the custody of US and Mexican authorities.
The U.S. government is expanding its enforcement of the Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while U.S. immigration courts review their claims. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the controversial decision.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many new immigration and border policies are expected to be instituted in the new year, including requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all foreigners entering the country. Starting, Jan. 22, all nonessential foreign travelers must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before entering the U.S.
The Biden administration brought 36 migrants back to the U.S. for court hearings on Monday under the reimposed Remain in Mexico program and expanded its enforcement of that program into San Diego, even as it continues efforts to end the policy, administration officials told reporters on a call. The big...
(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments on ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. The program — formally called the Migrant Protection Protocol — bars asylum seekers from entering the U.S. while immigration courts review their claims. Biden campaigned against the policy, but his administration has hit several legal roadblocks trying to do away with it. Humanitarian organizations have documented high rates of murder, kidnapping and extortion on top of squalid conditions facing those subjected to “Remain in Mexico.”
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconsider lower court rulings that required the Biden administration to revive a contested Trump-era program forcing asylum-seekers back to Mexico. The contested court rulings required administration officials to reinstate the so-called Remain in Mexico program — formally...
Throughout November, Sister Teresa Ann Wolf, who recently retired from her role as director of the Multicultural Center, traveled to the Mexico border to provide food and resources to hundreds of refugees while the Remain in Mexico policy was temporarily suspended. The Migrant Protection Protocol, also known as the Remain...
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule on whether the Department of Homeland Security must maintain a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which President Joe Biden is trying to eliminate. The administration asked the justices in a court filing to decide whether Homeland Security...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit that required U.S. border officials to resurrect a Trump administration program that requires migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings. ♦♦♦ Click Here To Read the Complete Story On cbsnews.com...
MEXICO — “I entered the first time. They caught me,” said a woman whose identity we are protecting for fear of violence. “I tried a second time and they caught me again.”. The Central American woman shared her story of kidnapping, attempted extortion and brazen escape...
MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former U.S. President Donald Trump before he left office last year and repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder on Monday. Last month, the Australian-born Assange...
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election.
Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said.
Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said.
"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
