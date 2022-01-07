ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

US resumes controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy

By Jade Hindmon
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marked the return of the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy, as multiple asylum seekers were sent back over the border to Tijuana to await the resolution of their cases. Known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy has long been criticized by migrant right's advocates...

