Ubisoft+, a subscription that’s only available for PC right now, is coming to Xbox in the future, the company announced. The program, which houses over 100 Ubisoft titles, will be available on Xbox consoles in the future. Users pay a fee per month to have access to the games, many of which are available on the service on the first day of release. The program also includes monthly rewards that come in the form of cosmetics, boosters, and in-game items.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO