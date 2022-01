Fitness+ subscribers will be able to greet the new year with a couple of new features, and a new season of Time to Walk, in just a few more days. Some of Apple's plans for Fitness+ for the Apple Watch were uncovered last summer, including Time to Run, but the details and dates were still up in the air. Well, now we know to expect Time to Run, Collections, and more Time to Walk content in the very near future—January 10th, in fact. According to Apple, the intention is to give New Year resolutionists new ways to pursue their goals and stay motivated.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO