The Cleveland Browns have secured their draft place for 2022. It feels like a story retold yet again; the Cleveland Browns faithful looking forward to the NFL Draft. Yet, here we are. Luckily, however, the Browns have a solid place in the draft despite having a not-terrible record of 8-9. Granted, it’s utterly disappointing but usually winning eight games isn’t a bad thing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO