Mental Health

Amy Schumer Opens Up About 'Crushing Anxiety' And Mental Health Battle

womenworking.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Amy Schumer know her as a strong, funny woman with a killer career in comedy. But the 40-year-old actress wants them to know that she, like many, is no stranger to mental health struggles. On Thursday, Schumer shared a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram, addressing her “crushing anxiety”...

www.womenworking.com

Popculture

Amy Schumer Reverses Cosmetic Procedure on Her Face: 'I Looked Like Malificent'

Amy Schumer has revealed that she recently reversed a cosmetic procedure on her face, joking, "I looked like Malificent." Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a selfie, showing off show cream on her cheeks while flashing a peace sign with her hand. "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like [Malificent]," she quipped, then thanking her doctor for helping correct the procedure.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Amy Schumer's New Candid Photos May Make You Think Twice Before Getting Facial Fillers

With so many A-list celebrities speaking up about ageism, and society not allowing them to age gracefully, it’s no surprise that cosmetic fillers are now entering the conversation. Amy Schumer revealed that not only did she get the dermatological procedure, she also hated it so much that she had it removed. She shared her facial procedure about getting the fillers dissolved on her Instagram page as her cheeks were slathered with white numbing cream. The comedian joked that she looked like a Disney villain, “tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amy Schumer Gets Her Cheek Fillers Dissolved

Amy Schumer is saying goodbye to cheek filler! The comedian took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she was getting the cheek filler she had put in her face dissolved, joking that her plumper cheeks made her look like "Maleficent." "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,"...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Amy Schumer
coast1045.com

Ellie Goulding opens up about her struggle with anxiety

Singer Ellie Goulding shared a recap of her 2021 on Instagram, which began with her stating that this past year was “the very best [year] of [her] life.” Said Goulding: “I became a mother, the greatest joy I’ve known. I’ve had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it. I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell (and I can’t explain how grateful I am for that privilege).”
CELEBRITIES
#Anxiety#Comedy#Amyschumer#Mayo Clinic
cw39.com

Institute for Spirituality and Health talks about mental health during the winter

HOUSTON (KIAH) – During the winter months, mental health can really take a toll on some people which can cause anxiety and depression. As the holiday season ends and the middle of winter kicks in, some mental and emotional hardships can be a burden on some people. There’s a local organization that offers services that can help you cope with life issues.
HOUSTON, TX
enstarz.com

Hilary Farr Almost Died? HGTV Host Spills One Mistake Her Doctor As She Fights Secret Health Condition [Details]

"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then. In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brie Larson opens up about anxiety in first YouTube video after six-month break

After a six-month hiatus, Brie Larson has returned to YouTube with a video in which she candidly discussed her anxiety and plans for the new year.In the new video, posted to her channel on 6 January, Larson, 32, explained that she had been “away for a bit,” as she was making a movie that she “can’t talk about”.As the Room star discussed what’s next for her channel, which she acknowledged has been a place where she has loved sharing about herself and “life,” she also highlighted how her plans for the year, in general, have been impacted her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EDMTunes

Deborah De Luca Speaks About Mental Health and Therapy

Recently, North Italian techno producer, Deborah De Luca, shared a personal message regarding her mental health struggles and therapy. Her musical career skyrocketed and thrust her into a whirlwind of adventure. We know her for her strong personality and passion that goes with her hard, but minimal techno. For the full message, you can view it on her Facebook here. Many fans of the community and fellow artists like Charlotte de Witte, Joyhauser, and Patrik Berg also commented with love.
MENTAL HEALTH
ocolly.com

Worried your new year will be filled with anxiety? Here are 5 mental health tips to help you tackle 2022

As we enter a new year laden with uncertainty, our mental health and sense of well-being are being tested again. It's OK (and normal) to fail these tests once in a while. In the last year, the pandemic has opened up conversations about how to provide more widespread and culturally sensitive mental health support for all ages, especially after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy warned of an emerging youth mental health crisis in December. Why is it so important to normalize these discussions? Loretta Whitson, executive director of the California Association of School Counselors, shared a message she recently received about a young girl who went to see a school counselor after attending a schoolwide mental health presentation and is now in much-needed therapy. "'You gave that 12-year-old the courage to save herself,'" she read from the text message. "I love that," she said. "The courage to save yourself." Learning to prioritize and manage your mental well-being — especially when the trauma is real and being anxious makes sense — is a process that requires patience. The Times' Utility Journalism Team has been breaking down the basics of mental healthcare for those who have found the courage to seek help but may not realize what their options are. There are many oft-cited recommendations for improving your mood, including exercising, maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep and meditating. But different people have different socioeconomic and environmental stressors — and it's often beneficial to connect with people who relate to your particular struggles and can share coping strategies that have worked.
MENTAL HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Pete Davidson Shared A Rare Instagram Statement To Mourn The Death Of Bob Saget And Opened Up About How He Guided Him Through Some “Rough” Mental Health Struggles

Celebrities are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, who died yesterday. He was 65. On Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, but officials said that there are no signs of foul play or drug use.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon says he and his daughters got COVID over the holiday break: "I was so scared"

After announcing on Instagram that he tested positive on the first day of his holiday break, Fallon revealed on The Tonight Show that his two young daughters tested positive, too. "I was so scared," Fallon said of getting his positive test. "I went in like I normally did -- because we've been doing this testing for a year now -- so I know everyone up there, all the nurses and doctors... the nurse comes back in and she goes, 'Come with me.' I've never gotten, 'Come with me.'" Fallon noted that he was vaccinated and boosted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

