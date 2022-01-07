PHOTO OF THE DAY: FACE OF WINTER

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to mobilize the Democratic Party behind the single most important policy challenge it faces: stopping the Republican Party’s war on voting rights. As Democrats seek to shake off a challenging 2021 that saw the party...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul, accusing him of raising political donations off personal attacks against him. Fauci said it has put his life in danger. Elise Preston has more.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is demanding records and testimony from a former White House aide they say helped draft former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, along with two others it says were in communication with people close to Trump. Mississippi...
