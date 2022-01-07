Maryland Jockey Club Cancels Live Racing At Laurel Park This Weekend

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Live racing at Laurel Park is cancelled Saturday and Sunday due to the inclement weather, the Maryland Jockey Club tweeted Friday.

Snow blanketed the Baltimore-Washington region overnight, with accumulation between 3 to 6 inches. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20’s for much of Saturday and there’s the potential for freezing rain to hit the area on Sunday .

Racing was also canceled Thursday and Friday due to the frigid conditions.

The Maryland Jockey Club said live racing is scheduled to return on Friday, Jan. 14.