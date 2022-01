Garner, N.C. — Investigators say the owner of a home in Johnston County was found dead in his burned out home. Property records show that Chadwick Seagraves owned the two-story home at 160 Foxglove Drive. That name is the same as a North Carolina State University employee. A university spokesman told WRAL News on Monday, "The university is aware of reports regarding an incident at his house; to my knowledge we have not received confirmation" that the dead man is the same person as the NC State employee.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO