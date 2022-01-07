Rose City Politics – The 2021 City Council Report Card

It’s a new year and there will be some new faces on the Vernal City Council. On Monday, a special meeting was held to swear in new city council member Corey Foley, returning council member Ted Munford, and returning Mayor Doug Hammond. In addition to Corey Foley, another new face will join the City Council in the coming weeks as applications are also now being accepted for those interested in the vacant City Council seat with the resignation of Travis Allan. Council member Allan had served on the Council for 6 years but recently moved out of city limits. The deadline to apply for the vacant seat is January 13th at 4pm. To be considered, an applicant must be a US citizen, be registered to vote within Vernal City, and have lived in the City for at least one year. “Per state law requirements, the interviews of the candidates will be held during an open City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 19th,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The meeting starts at 7pm, but interviews will occur after other business is conducted. The City Council will vote to fill the vacant seat after the interviews.” For more information, visit www.vernalcity.org.

VERNAL, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO