ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose City, MI

Rose City Politics – The 2021 City Council Report Card

By Rose City Politics
bizxmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Rose City Politics – The 2021 City Council Report Card. A new year is here and the next municipal election in Windsor is scheduled for October 24, 2022. In this piece, the Rose City Politics panel (Don Merrifield Jr., Doug Sartori, Jon Liedtke and Pat Papadeas) grade (in their opinion) our...

bizxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

City of DeRidder City Council January 10, 2021

DeRidder City Council met at 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at City Hall. Councilwoman Moore was absent. The council approved the award of contract for the 2022 Street overlay program to R.C. Paving in the amount of $540,360. Ordinances were introduced to amend the operating budget of revenue and...
DERIDDER, LA
kvor.com

Fortune Not on City Council

The Colorado Springs City Council has to find someone else to fill the vacant spot, after a tie vote last night on the appointment of Stephannie Fortune. The council voted four-to-four on her appointment, and that tie vote equals a failure to approve. As a result, the council must find someone else to fill the seat which opened up after Richard Skorman resigned last year. The council has until January 30, to appoint someone to Skorman’s seat. Council members scheduled a special meeting for Friday afternoon to review the list of possible candidates that was compiled last month. Whoever is selected will only fill a partial term on the city council, until the next election in 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nwillinoisnews.com

City of Galena City Council met Dec. 28

City of Galena City Council met Dec. 28. Public Hearing on an Annexation Agreement with John Wilson and Rosean Schromen for the Property at 10840 Highway 20. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular City Council Meeting of December 13, 2021. Approval of Budget Amendment BA22‐05 for Purchase of New...
GALENA, IL
basinnow.com

Vernal City Welcoming New Faces To City Council

It’s a new year and there will be some new faces on the Vernal City Council. On Monday, a special meeting was held to swear in new city council member Corey Foley, returning council member Ted Munford, and returning Mayor Doug Hammond. In addition to Corey Foley, another new face will join the City Council in the coming weeks as applications are also now being accepted for those interested in the vacant City Council seat with the resignation of Travis Allan. Council member Allan had served on the Council for 6 years but recently moved out of city limits. The deadline to apply for the vacant seat is January 13th at 4pm. To be considered, an applicant must be a US citizen, be registered to vote within Vernal City, and have lived in the City for at least one year. “Per state law requirements, the interviews of the candidates will be held during an open City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 19th,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The meeting starts at 7pm, but interviews will occur after other business is conducted. The City Council will vote to fill the vacant seat after the interviews.” For more information, visit www.vernalcity.org.
VERNAL, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rose City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rose Township, MI
koxe.com

City Council Approves Plan Redistricting City Wards

The Brownwood City Council met on Tuesday morning, December 28, and took action to approve an Ordinance on First Reading for a revised plan redistricting the City’s Council Member Wards. The Council first held a Public Hearing regarding the plan to redistrict member wards. No one was present to speak concerning the matter. City staff had reviewed three maps that were submitted by the Knight Law Firm and recommended Plan 1 as it had the least amount of changes from the current ward map. The Ordinance approving Plan 1 will come before the Council again in a future meeting for another reading. The maps considered are a part of the City Council agenda packet for December 28 and can be found by clicking THIS LINK.
BROWNWOOD, TX
wgel.com

City Council Meeting Wednesday

The Greenville City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, December 29 at 2 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a letter of support for a state Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant and an executive session.
GREENVILLE, IL
kchi.com

City Council Restarts Search For City Administrator

The search for a new Chillicothe City Administrator is being rebooted. Mayor Theresa Kelly says the search is still in the first phase. Mayor Kelly says the City Council hopes to have new applicants by the end of January and be ready to start interviewing more applicants.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Election#City Council Report Card#Rose City Politics
mcleancountytimes.com

City of Lexington City Council met Nov. 22

City of Lexington City Council met Nov. 22. The regular meeting of the Lexington City Council was called to order at 7:00 P. M. by Mayor Spencer Johansen in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Mayor Johansen led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was taken...
LEXINGTON, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council to reinstate hybrid meetings

The Iowa City City Council plans to move to a hybrid model for its meeting, aiming to have a hybrid option at its upcoming Jan. 18 meeting. The decision was made following a memo sent by the Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin the meeting’s information packet. The memo...
IOWA CITY, IA
woodbury.nj.us

City of Woodbury City Council Meeting Information

The meeting format has been changed from in-person attendance at city hall, to video / teleconference due to covid-19. In lieu of in-person attendance, the public may attend this meeting via video teleconferencing and comment during the designated public comment portions in compliance with the open public meetings act. To...
WOODBURY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Times-Reporter

Beach City Village Council

KEY ACTION Passed an ordinance to change the status of the elected clerk-treasurer to an appointed fiscal officer position. DISCUSSION: A clerk-treasurer must reside in the village while a fiscal officer is appointed to fill the position. When the current clerk-treasurer Debra Rentsch retires, the fiscal officer position will put into place.
BEACH CITY, OH
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia City Council OKs 2nd round of Gift Card Match Program

Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne is pleased with the impact of the Shop Local Gift Card Match Program. Her plea to the City Council to approve a second round of the program passed 5-1 Tuesday. “I’ve received lots and lots and lots of wonderful comments from both...
EMPORIA, VA
The Recorddelta

City Council discusses department reports

BUCKHANNON — Thursday evening in Council Chambers, City Council held a brief meeting to discuss department reports. Due to the increasingly dangerous road conditions, the meeting had no recognized guests or public comments. Council received reports from the Public Works Department, the Finance Department and the Buckhannon Fire Department.
BUCKHANNON, WV
eaglecountryonline.com

City of Aurora Appoints New City Council Member

Kyle Runge will serve the remaining term of Fred Lester, who passed away in December. Kyle Runge. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) – The City of Aurora has appointed a new City Council member. Kyle Runge was recently appointed to represent District 4. He will serve the remaining term of...
AURORA, IN
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit City Council names political progressive Mary Sheffield president

Detroit City Council's new president is ideologically to the left of Mayor Mike Duggan and has opposed him on a number of key issues. Former council pro-tem Mary Sheffield, 33, was promoted to the top spot in a 7-2 vote Tuesday, while third-term Councilmember James Tate was selected to replace her as number two.
DETROIT, MI
ideastream.org

New Cleveland City Council takes oaths as political leadership turns over

The members of a new class of Cleveland City Council took their seats at City Hall Monday night and officially elevated Blaine Griffin to the council presidency. The meeting, council’s first of the new year, showcased the turnover in the Cleveland area’s political leadership. Of council’s 17 members,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor City Council Reorganizes

Re-elected Councilpersons-at-Large, Janet A. Dowling (Exp. 1/1/26), Scott J. Marn (Exp. 1/2/26), and Ray Kirchner (Exp. 1/3/26) were sworn-in by City Law Director Joseph P. Szeman. Ward-2 Councilperson, Matthew E. Donovan, was elected President-of-Council. Councilperson-at-Large, Scott J. Marn, was elected Vice-President of Council. Both will serve a 2-year term in...
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy