For the second straight game, Arizona went into a Pac-12 game without two of its starters. Once again, starting point guard Shaina Pellington and starting post Lauren Ware did not step foot on the court. After sneaking out a win at home without them on Friday, the Wildcats’ luck finally ran out as they dropped their first game of the season 76-67 to USC at the Galen Center.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO