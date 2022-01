Thailand is planning to charge each tourist a 300 Baht (£6.60) fee from April onwards, senior officials said on Wednesday.The proposed tax, which is part of the government’s sustainable tourism plans, would go towards developing attractions and covering health insurance for foreigners unable to pay costs.“Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists,” the governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn, told Reuters.“We’ve encountered times when insurance didn’t have coverage for tourists... which became our burden to take care of them.”He also said that the money would go towards preserving and improving tourist sites.Thailand currently...

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO