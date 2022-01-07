Supreme Court appears poised to block Biden's vaccine and testing rules for businesses

US President Joe Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights reforms that have been blocked by his Republican opponents, a Democratic source said Wednesday. "President Biden is expected to attend tomorrow's in person Senate Democratic Caucus lunch to discuss the push to pass voting rights and potential changes to Senate rules," a senior Democratic aide told AFP. Biden, in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, called for a break in the Senate's supermajority rule so Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy. The president challenged Democrats in the Senate to stand up for two bills already passed by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives that would expand access to the polls and prevent practices that he said are being used to suppress Black and other Democratic-leaning voters.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 32 MINUTES AGO