As discussions of mental health become increasingly prevalent across college campuses, Northeastern students are finding the available mental health resources limited. To inspire change in the Northeastern community, individual students and student organizations are working to create an open dialogue with administration and make things better for students. Community members have shared their stories, advice and struggles regarding mental health on platforms such as Reddit, but emphasize that this has been an ongoing issue.

