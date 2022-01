Back in July 2020, Bethesda announced to have partnered with Amazon Studios for the creation of a Fallout TV series, developed by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. A few hours ago, Deadline revealed that production on the Fallout TV series is expected to begin later this year. Additionally, Jonathan Nolan himself is set to direct the premiere, also known as the pilot episode. This is far from usual for him, as Nolan only directed three episodes of Westworld (the premiere, the season one finale, and the season three finale) and one episode of Person of Interest, of which he was also the creator and executive producer.

