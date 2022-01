It’s a football Monday the dust has settled from what was the regular season and the Eagles have a playoff matchup looming with Tom Brady and Bucs on Sunday in Tampa Bay. The Eagles are 8.5 point underdogs but Mike doesn’t think that they can win the game but appreciates the notion from the fans that they can win the game. Tyrone and Jen are excited that the Eagles are in the playoffs but have varying thoughts on what is going to happen in this game (0:00-45:25). Mike, Tyrone and Jen take a look at the NFL playoff schedule as a whole and are not a fan of the single game being played on Monday night as the winner of that game would be at a disadvantage of playing on a short week. Mike goes around the NFL with his top 5 moments from the weekend including a Carson Wentz meltdown, a Steelers FG in OT to help them get into the playoffs and an OT FG by the Raiders in a bizarre ending that knocked the Chargers out of the playoffs. In today’s What’s Brewin’ with Jen includes a restaurant getting busted for trying to pass moldy chicken off as crab meat and some other food stories (45:25-1:27:20). Eagles legend Brian Westbrook joins the show to talk about the Eagles and preview their playoff matchup coming up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike, Tyrone and Jen touch on the sad and unexpected passing of comedian Bob Saget (1:27:20-2:09:32) The rest of the show is yours as Mike goes back to the phones to get your thoughts on how the Eagles chances stack up against Tampa Bay (2:09:32-2:50:58).

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO