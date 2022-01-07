ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Orlovsky Just Disrespected Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Ryan Phillips
 3 days ago
Dan Orlovsky is one hell of an NFL analyst, we love his work breaking down the game. But the ESPN personality has some really horrendous food takes that have been documented by his colleagues over the years. On Friday, he took things too far.

Orlovsky nearly killed co-host Laura Rutledge with his take on chocolate chip cookies. Fellow NFL Live teammate Marcus Spears couldn't believe it either.

The take that broke his colleagues came when Orlovsky claimed chocolate chip cookies were the most overrated cookie on the planet. He then made made things worse by claiming oatmeal raisin cookies as the best.

Nope, just nope.

Sorry Dan, we love you but this is a terrible take. If you're not having chewy or soft chocolate chip cookies, you're having the wrong chocolate chip cookies! And if you have to add milk to a cookie, why is that a bad thing? And Spears is correct here, warm raisins are disgusting.

Orlovsky needs to stick to football takes, and leave the food takes to people with discerning palates.

Joe Burrow is Absolutely a Top 5 NFL Quarterback ... For Now

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, they hoped he'd one day develop into an elite NFL quarterback capable of carrying a scarred franchise back into the postseason. One could make the argument that it took less than two years for that dream to become a reality. The LSU product has been the talk of football over the past two weeks as he's posted historically great performances to capture the AFC Central crown.
Dan Orlovsky's List of Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Will Inspire Shock, Anger, Horror

Dan Orlovsky occupies a very particular sweet spot of analysis where he can intelligently disseminate information quickly while simultaneously crafting well-informed takes that border on absurd, but don't sound absurd due to his presentation. It's a difficult balance to strike, but one that Orlovsky strikes very well and it's why he can make for great television now and again for ESPN.
NFL Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

The schedule for the opening round of the NFL playoffs is set after a wild final day of football. What follows is the entire schedule for what the league is calling Super Wild Card Weekend. All listed times are ET. NFL Wild Card Schedule 2022. Saturday, January 15. 4:30 p.m....
Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky blasts Giants for 'embarrassing' QB sneak call

The New York Giants had one of the saddest playcalls you will ever seen on Sunday, and head coach Joe Judge was ripped apart on social media for it. Few lit Judge up harder than ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. The Giants faced 3rd-and-9 deep in their own territory with just...
Tom Brady refused to leave field so he could earn his buddy $500,000

Is Tom Brady the friend we all need?During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, Brady went the extra mile to ensure his longtime friend Rob Gronkowski, ended with a bang.Gronkowski started off the game with the possibility of walking away with $1m in incentive bonuses. All the NFL player needed to ensure a lucrative payday was seven catches and 85 receiving yards to hit two separate bonuses of $500,000 each.As the game neared the end, Gronkowski had already hit the yardage bonus and had under seven minutes to ensure he reached the second one.That’s when...
Watching Ben Roethlisberger's First Career Start Will Make You Feel Old

There's a very good chance tonight marks the last time Ben Roethlisberger puts on a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform and joins a huddle at Heinz Field. So there will be a heavy stream of retrospect doled out on the broadcast and social media. Just a fair warning there if that is something you as a viewer aren't particularly interested in consuming. The future Hall of Famer will be making his 246th of hopefully 247 regular-season starts for the franchise and has another 22 playoff games to his name.
Miami Dolphins grew tired of the relationships Brian Flores was burning

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores today and one NFL reporter has a good idea why. He burned too many relationships. Stephen Ross is no stranger to big ego head coaches. He did after all, deal with Adam Gase. In the end, Gase’s future with the Dolphins came down to his relationship with others on the team and his ego. It very well may have been the same for Brian Flores.
Michigan football: Desmond Howard brushes off Jim Harbaugh, NFL reports

Reports surrounding the possibility of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for a return to the NFL continues to increase in the days following the Wolverines' run to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance this season, the veteran coach's best at the program. Michigan alumnus Desmond Howard does not put stock in the idea of Harbaugh departing for the pro ranks.
Three NFL Jobs for Jim Harbaugh If Hell Freezes Over

Jim Harbaugh finally made good on the hype at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff after slaying Ohio State. He did so after taking a pay cut and embracing charity. His magical season took place during a period of great change for the coaching industrial complex as salaries exploded. Look no further than the juicy and lengthy deals signed by James Franklin at Penn State and Mel Tucker at Michigan State. So it would be reasonable to think the latest speculation the former San Francisco 49ers coach would leverage NFL rumors into a larger payday. And that's how I'm choosing to process the latest report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight

We’ve grown used to hearing Kirk Herbstreit’s voice on the call for marquee college football games throughout the football season. Saturday night brought a welcome change, though. Herbstreit joined his booth partner, Chris Fowler, on the call for the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on ESPN on Saturday night....
Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
Bart Scott to Joe Burrow: 'You Won a Lifetime, Career Ass-Kicking From the Baltimore Ravens'

Joe Burrow had the game of his young NFL career this past Sunday when he threw for over 500 yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. He and the Cincinnati Bengals beat down their divisional rivals for all four quarters and did not take their foot off the gas pedal when the game was in hand, inspiring the well-trodden argument of how much is too much in professional football.
Reporter Asks Saquon Barkley If He Wants to Burn Down Soldier Field (UPDATE: OOPS)

UPDATE: Yeah so this is pretty embarrassing but equally hilarious. This clip was sent to us by someone very reliable who also got tricked by it. It's clearly not real, it was the handy work of Bobby Skinner of Talkin Giants, who we were not aware of before this. Safe to say, he's pretty hilarious and this was some excellent work. We got got. No other way around it. Well done Mr. Skinner.
Sporticast: Eli Manning The PE Investor, A-Rod’s New ESPN Role

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new job for former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. The youngest Manning brother has become a partner at Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity firm focused on consumer brands. While many athletes become investors as a second career, most turn to venture capital, where a little seed money can result in home run returns (or no returns). Manning is taking a different approach, joining BVP to help with later stage investments and acquisitions. BVP recently purchased BBQ Guys,...
