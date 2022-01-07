ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This Week's Weird News 1/7/22

By Tim Binnall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkGnE_0dfohWLQ00

Two very weird trailcam pictures that might show paranormal entities, an answer to the 'mystery hut' found on the far side of the moon, and goldfish that can drive were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week.

This past week saw a pair of puzzling pictures pop up in the news and the eerie photos just may show some kind of paranormal being. First, from a trailcam in Washington state came a curious snippet of footage wherein a ghostly white figure can seemingly be seen dashing out of sight. A similarly strange picture was taken by a device in Montana although in this instance the entity featured in the photo has drawn comparisons to an alien, since the anomalous interloper sports a bizarre bulbous head akin to the classic gray ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsOOc_0dfohWLQ00

In an amazing display of human ingenuity and the remarkable nature of the animal kingdom, scientists in Israel announced this week that they had successfully taught goldfish to drive ! The awesome experiment consisted of placing the creatures in a specially designed tank on wheels that was equipped with cameras that sensed the creature's motion in the water. Rewarding the goldfish with a treat if they could drive the vehicle to a target on a wall, the animals quickly learned to 'take the wheel' and eventually were cruising to the spot around obstacles and in less than a minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUoio_0dfohWLQ00

One of the big mysteries of 2021 has already been solved as China's space agency announced that they have determined the nature of the curious ' mystery hut ' that their rover spotted on the far side of the moon a few weeks ago. The anomaly, jokingly suggested by some to be an alien's house, captured imaginations when it was first observed back in December. Anxious to see what the weird object might be, the engineers piloting the rover devised a novel way for it to reach the oddity in record time. Alas, when they arrived at the 'hut,' it wound up being just a rock.

For more strange and unusual stories, check out the Coast to Coast AM website .

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Pets of the week: 1-4-22

ALPENA, Mich. — Today’s pets are Betty White, Hula, Gloworm, and Carebear. Our first pet today is Hula. This year–old cat is on the shy side and prefers to avoid contact. However, she’s warm and affectionate with people she trusts. We recommend giving her patience, time, and maybe a few treats.
ALPENA, MI
kxlp941.com

1/10/22 Rock News

— In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, musicians are enlisting the help of man’s best friend to ensure tours won’t stop prematurely due to exposure. Rolling Stone reports, Tool, The Black Keys, Eric Church and Metallica have all recruited specially trained dogs to sniff out the virus. The keen-nosed canines, which include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Labrador retrievers, are trained to sit if they detect COVID and roam around backstage to make sure crew members and entourage aren’t unknowingly spreading the disease. John Peets of Q Prime, the management company that represents Church and Metallica. “We haven’t had a dog miss anybody.”
ENTERTAINMENT
kxlp941.com

1/3/22 Entertainment News

— Tributes continue rolling in for actress Betty White. The beloved television star died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. The “Golden Girl” alum was 99-years old. Countless people took to social media to pay tribute to Betty, with Kristin Chenoweth thanking her for being a friend and “so so so much more.” Ryan Reynolds says “the world looks different now” adding Betty managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weird#Far Side Of The Moon#The Animals#The Entity#Paranormal#Rover
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
KTLA

Comedian and actor Bob Saget dead at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at […]
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

‘We Are So Happy’: Minneapolis Couple Shares Dating App Success Story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you or someone you know is single, Sunday is the day to do something about it. The first few Sundays of the new year are known as Single Sundays. It’s the most popular time of the year to download dating apps. These apps are for all ages, from 19 to 90, and online dating is the number one way people are meeting these days. At least 30% of American adults have dated online. One Minneapolis couple told WCCO how downloading a dating app downright changed their lives. Austin and Beckah Morris (credit: CBS) Every love story has a beginning, and this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy