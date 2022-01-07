ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

News from the Rink: Maple Leafs’ Marner and Engvall in COVID protocol, Ritchie clears waivers

By Nick Barden
theleafsnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maple Leafs were missing three players in the final practice before their four-game road trip south of the border. Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall were placed in COVID protocol shortly before Friday’s practice began. After practice, Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe said the two players are experiencing minor...

theleafsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs Marner Can Only Find Forgiveness in One Way

Right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner is the most polarizing player on the team. Some fans – and it seems fewer than before – believe he’s an elite player. Most fans – and the numbers seem to be growing – believe he’s a good player, but not nearly as good as the salary he draws. At best. he’s complementary to others on the team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Can Still Have a Career Year

Before the season started, we predicted that Mitch Marner would have a career season in 2021-22. Well, so far, that hasn’t been the case. Instead, he won’t even play in tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche because he’s tested positive and has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Know Your Enemy: Can a depleted Maple Leafs lineup hold their own at 5v5 against the Avalanche?

A Saturday night matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche is the kind of game you mark on your calendars for, as two of the best teams featuring some of the leagues best forwards and defensemen go head to head. It’s the kind of game many would label a Cup Final preview, even though most Leafs fans don’t know what the second round is at this point in their lives. To make things even more exciting, both teams are coming in on hot streaks, with the Leafs rocking a four game winning streak (albeit split halfway through by a three week break) and the Avs winning eight of their last nine, including three in a row since coming back from their holiday/COVID break. But, with the Leafs down a few players, it certainly makes the task of winning tonight’s game a more difficult one for the Leafs, so how exactly can they match up against a loaded Avs team and exploit them?
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Alexander Kerfoot
Person
Pierre Engvall
Person
Nick Ritchie
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hockey#The Maple Leafs#Jclipperton Cp#The Toronto Marlies#Ahl#Mapleleafs#Dalter#Ka E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
NHL

Emotional Fleury gets video tribute, standing ovation in Vegas return

In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Fans’ love for Marc-Andre Fleury still runs deep

The tribute video lasted a minute and 15 seconds Saturday night, and you can imagine the waves of emotion flowing through T-Mobile Arena as it played out high above the ice. Marc-Andre Fleury was back. The standing ovation was thunderous. He returned for the first time since being traded to...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
The Hockey News

Can the Maple Leafs Salvage Nick Ritchie?

Honestly? Probably not. But let's talk about it. To say that Nick Ritchie has been a bust for the Maple Leafs would be an understatement. On the surface, a $2.5 million AAV doesn't read like the David Clarkson-type of albatross that cripples a franchise and stamps a GM's walking papers. But given how much pressure is on the Leafs to succeed this season, and just how tight they've pushed themselves against the cap to do so, throwing $2.5 million down the drain is a gut punch.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

News from the Rink: Jack Campbell and Auston Matthews have maintenance days, and Kaše skates prior to Leafs practice

The Leafs flew to Vegas and put in a light day of practice work. Light day of work, means light news as well, but here’s what we’ve got…. No Matthews or Campbell seem like a reason for panic, but in reality we’re just looking at maintenance days as both had a busy Saturday night. Campbell is heading into a back to back situation, and it will be interesting to see if Mrazek gets the first game of it to let Campbell have a bit more rest to head into a very well spaced out four remaining games of the trip where he could potentially start them all.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs 3 stars of the week: Alex Kerfoot continues career year, Ilya Mikheyev impresses early on

After what felt like forever, we finally had some Maple Leafs hockey to look forward to throughout this past week. With two games on the schedule this past week postponed for the blue and white, we were lucky enough that they had two other games on schedule too, and we’re grateful that they ended playing both of them. Games against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens were postponed due to COVID-19/attendance issues and games against the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche were given the okay to be played.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy