In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO